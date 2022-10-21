ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
TheWrap

‘House of the Dragon’ Cast and Showrunner Break Down That Finale Ending: ‘This Moves the Goal Posts for Suffering’

Note: Spoilers follow below for the “House of the Dragon” finale. HBO’s “House of the Dragon” finale set the stage for the civil war to come in a heartbreaking way, as the episode ended with the death of Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) at the hands of Aemond’s (Ewan Mitchell) dragon Vhagar, which is the match that lights a flame inside Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) to commit to war against her half-brother Aegon.
TheWrap

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Join Period Thriller ‘The Island’

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have bagged the two lead roles in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature, tentatively titled “The Island,” a period thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. The film will be shopped by FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market and...
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy