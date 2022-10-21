Read full article on original website
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
The last surviving Civil War widow only just passed away in 2020
Helen Viola JacksonCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. It's been approximately 150 years since the end of the American Civil War. The Civil War began more than 161 years ago on April 12, 1861.
Activists Claim Responsibility for ‘The View’ Protests of ‘Climate-Denying Piece of S–‘ Ted Cruz (Video)
The protest was apparently the first of more to come in a new movement
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Documentary Canceled at MRC
The project was already financed and filmed but dropped after the artist's anti-Semitic rants
MRC’s Modi Wiczyk Calls Canceling $2 Million ‘Ye’ Documentary ‘a Business and Moral Decision’
The documentary addresses Yes relationship with the media whether hes crazy, or just crazy like a fox.
Todd Boehly, Hollywood’s Quietest Investor, Faces Spotlight After Golden Globes, Chelsea Soccer Deals
The billionaire financier is receiving backlash from both sides of the pond after stepping further into the public eye than ever before
Marlon Wayans Takes a Swipe at Cancel Culture, Says Society Needs Movies Like ‘White Chicks’
The actor reflects on his 2004 comedy about two Black FBI agents who go undercover as white women
Netflix Music Supervisors Seek Unionization Vote With IATSE
Streamer contracts the most music supervisors of any studio in Hollywood
BBC Appoints Jen Brown, Saeed Ahmed to Senior Roles in US in Effort to Expand Digital Presence in North America
The company planned to double its digital journalism team in the U.S. and Canada earlier this year
‘Voodoo Macbeth’ Review: Backstage Tale of Early Orson Welles Triumph Speaks to Modern Inclusivity
Modern creators looking to diversify casts and crews could take a page from the legendary 1936 stage production celebrated in this biopic
‘The Watcher’ House’s Real-Life Neighbors Sick of Crowds of Sightseers
The eerie Netflix series, which is based on a true story, has drawn tourists to a New Jersey residence since the show's Oct. 13 premiere
Netflix Quietly Cancels Mike Judge and Greg Daniels’ Adult Animated Series ‘Bad Crimes’ Mid-Production
Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus led the series, which is the latest animated casualty at the streamer
‘House of the Dragon’ Cast and Showrunner Break Down That Finale Ending: ‘This Moves the Goal Posts for Suffering’
Note: Spoilers follow below for the “House of the Dragon” finale. HBO’s “House of the Dragon” finale set the stage for the civil war to come in a heartbreaking way, as the episode ended with the death of Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) at the hands of Aemond’s (Ewan Mitchell) dragon Vhagar, which is the match that lights a flame inside Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) to commit to war against her half-brother Aegon.
‘Succession’ Season 4 Teaser: Tom Feigns Remorse for Ratting Out the Roy Children’s ‘Rebel Alliance’ (Video)
The Emmy-winning HBO drama returns Spring 2023
‘Call Me Kat’ Pauses Production, Plans Tribute After Leslie Jordan’s Death
The actor, who died Monday morning, completed work on nine episodes of the Fox comedy's third season
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Join Period Thriller ‘The Island’
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have bagged the two lead roles in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature, tentatively titled “The Island,” a period thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. The film will be shopped by FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market and...
Kim Kardashian Condemns Anti-Semitism, Doesn’t Call Out Ye by Name: ‘Hate Speech Is Never OK’
Kim Kardashian condemned anti-Semitic hate speech Monday after her former husband rapper Kanye “Ye” West’s recent comments, though she stopped short of naming him in her social media posts. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian wrote in the statement, which she tweeted and posted to...
‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Beats Oscar Rivals With $45,000 Average at Indie Box Office
Martin McDonagh's latest film has better start than "TR" and "Triangle of Sadness," but has a lower average than the director's pre-pandemic work
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Stars and Director Dissect That Final Battle: ‘Actual Fire Coming Out of the Ceiling’ (Video)
"I go, like, 'I don't even know how you're gonna do that. But if you know how to do it, let's do it,'" Paul Feig told TheWrap
