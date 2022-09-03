Today at the Common Council we are going to discuss the Raemisch Farm proposal. The proposed project is not in my district but it does impact the greater Northside. You may also recall that twice before I did not vote for this project because of concerns surrounding the F-35 fighter jets. However, this time around I am supporting the project. There are three big reasons why I am supporting it now:

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO