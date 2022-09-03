Read full article on original website
City of Madison Wisconsin
Two Neighborhood Meetings and Other Highlights for the Week of September 5, 2022
City offices are closed on Today (Monday, September 5) Administrative offices are closed on Monday, September 5, for Labor Day. Emergency services will be open; please call 911. You may use Report a Problem for non-emergencies. Emergency water issue: Call Madison Water Utility, 608-266-4665, 24/7. Sanitary sewer backup: Call 608-266-4430....
City of Madison Wisconsin
Well 15 PFAS Treatment Project - Public Meeting #2
Please join us for a second public meeting to be held on Thursday, September 8th at the East Madison Community Center. Utility staff will present preliminary concepts on PFAS treatment solutions being considered for municipal drinking water Well #15. The presentation will provide an overview of the five treatment options considered along with an explanation of the pros, cons, and cost benefit analysis associated with each approach.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Prioritizing Affordable Housing, Climate Resiliency, and Strong Neighborhoods in My 2023 Executive Capital Budget
Today the Mayor issued her 2023 capital budget and made the following remarks at a press conference in Olin Park. Today, I am introducing my capital budget, and the infrastructure investments that underlie our city. In a month, I will be introducing my operating budget, which deals largely with services and personnel.These budgets are united by a common vision.
City of Madison Wisconsin
My Vote on Raemisch Farm
Today at the Common Council we are going to discuss the Raemisch Farm proposal. The proposed project is not in my district but it does impact the greater Northside. You may also recall that twice before I did not vote for this project because of concerns surrounding the F-35 fighter jets. However, this time around I am supporting the project. There are three big reasons why I am supporting it now:
City of Madison Wisconsin
Since 2018: University Avenue
The City of Madison Engineering Division is focusing on a number of projects to show what the City and Engineering has done ‘Since 2018’ when a flood devastated our community on Aug. 20, 2018. In this blog post, we spoke with City of Madison Engineering Division Stormwater Engineer Matt Allie about the University Avenue stormwater improvements.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Police Blotter
Want to JOIN THE TEAM? Want to learn how to go from being "good" to "great" as a candidate? Check out the Informational Session on Wednesday, September 21 at 5:00pm. All questions answered/official exam to follow (for those who want to). For more information visit our website:https://www.cityofmadison.com/police/jointeam/. Our FINAL closing...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports
211 S. Carroll St. (MPD Central District) Recently, MPD received information from a citizen about a scam caller. The caller was pretending to be an MPD Sergeant and requesting financial payment from a citizen. The scammer claimed that the citizen had missed a court date, and that the citizen now...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Live at The Glen: SpareTime Bluegrass
Madison Parks Foundation is happy to sponsor free live music and other events at The Glen Golf Park throughout the summer. Enjoy SpareTime Bluegrass - featuring a mandolin, fiddle, banjo, vocals and more on the patio at The Glen Golf Park. The Glen House offers an assortment of cold beverages,...
