Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Las Vegas Aces move on to WNBA Finals with a 97-92 win
SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird’s career came to an end Tuesday night as Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter and the Las Vegas Aces advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 97-92 win over the Seattle Storm in Game 4 of their semifinal series. The Aces won the best-of-five […]
UNLV offers student’s family $150K after deadly boxing match
UNLV has offered the family of a student who died in a fraternity boxing match a $150,000 settlement, according to documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team. A lawyer for the family told the I-Team the family is declining the offer.
Doc's Sports Service
Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Prediction, 9/6/2022 WNBA Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Las Vegas (+1) The Las Vegas Aces (26-10) are headed to Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday where they'll take on the Seattle Storm (22-14) in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Vegas leads 2-1. The line on this matchup has Seattle as 1 point favorites. The O/U has been set at 167.5.
‘Bows Football Final — Western Kentucky reaction
The latest episode of 'Bows Football Final is out.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo met with fans to say mahalo for all the support
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hauula’s home run queen Jocelyn Alo is back home and met with fans on Monday in Waipio. It was a sunny labor day morning as fans lined up outside of Sport Stan, waiting for their chance to meet Jocelyn Alo — the former Campbell high school and Oklahoma softball player who shattered records and achieved greatness on the diamond.
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Tolar and Hafner
The families of Joseph Tolar and Ashley Hafner are overjoyed to announce their marriage, which took place on September 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. The wedding was attended by family and friends. The groom is the son of Joseph and Genetha Tolar of Gillette, Wyoming. The bride is the...
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas
Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
Who is Robert Telles?
Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
Nick the Greek Plans to Open Five Las Vegas Locations
The first location is gearing up for a grand opening in Silverado Ranch
963kklz.com
Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The ‘Rudest’ Cities In America
Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond
Lake Mead’s receding waters have exposed sunken boats, dead bodies, and more. But the wisdom of a bet placed in 2005 by Las Vegas has also been revealed. The Southern Nevada Water Authority draws 90% of its water for a population of 2.3 million from Lake Mead. It had two intake pipes, one higher and […] The post Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Las Vegas home prices drop for the third month in a row
A new report shows that housing prices in the Las Vegas Valley have dropped for the third month in a row, due to fewer homes selling in the face of a large supply.
californiaexaminer.net
Rick Harrison Shocking Net Worth & Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?
The following is a proclamation regarding the reasonable sum that Rick Harrison Net Worth will amass. Rick Harrison financial troubles are discussed in greater detail here. Given his recent commercial success, Rick Harrison Net Worth has been a hot topic of conversation. This article elaborates on Rick Harrison’s money woes.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)
You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
lvsportsbiz.com
LVCVA Chief: Entire Length Of Las Vegas Grand Prix 3.8-Mile Route Will Be Rebuilt; Road Construction Set For April
Not only will the Las Vegas Strip section of the Las Vegas Grand Prix road circuit be rebuilt for the race, the entire 3.8-mile route will be rebuilt for the F1 road race set for Las Vegas in November 2023. This is no repaving job. The rebuild of the 14-turn...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
News 12
Bradley International Airport offers nonstop service to Las Vegas
There is a new nonstop flight being offered at Bradley International Airport. Breeze Airways is offering service twice a week to Las Vegas. For a limited time, a one-way ticket is just $69 for future flights. That deal is only available until Sept. 13. Purchase before then to use on...
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island Festival
Learning about different cultures is both fun and educational. While all cultures are fascinating, Hawaiian culture is exceptionally so. Thankfully, there's been a lot of Aloha in Henderson recently.
Fox5 KVVU
Dates announced for annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City’s beloved Art in the Park event will once again be held this October. According to Boulder City Hospital’s website, Art in the Park will be held Oct. 1 and 2. Marking the event’s 58th year, the craft gathering will again be...
Fox5 KVVU
Man drowns at Lake Mead after struggling to swim back to boat
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
