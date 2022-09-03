ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

kauainownews.com

Congratulations Come in Many Forms for LLWS Champs

Central Pacific Bank Foundation presented a check for $10,000 to the Honolulu Little League world championship team and CPB sent its sincere congratulations to the players and coaches who made all of Hawai‘i proud. We are also happy to say a member of the CPB ohana was part of the championship team. Kobe Hino, No. 4, is the son CPB Vice President and Director of Accounting Scott Hino, who traveled with the team and was able to watch the action in person.
HONOLULU, HI
extrainningsoftball.com

September 6th is Jocelyn Alo Day in Honolulu

Jocelyn Alo is one of the the state of Hawaii’s most accomplished athletes and her list of accolades grew as Tuesday, September 6th, was recognized as Jocelyn Alo Day in the city and county of Honolulu. Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi tweeted the proclamation on Monday, alongside a photo of...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, wife, purchase East Oahu home

Timmy Chang, the new head coach of the University of Hawaii football team, has purchased a home in Kalama Valley in East Oahu for about $2 million. Public records show that Chang and his wife, Sherry, purchased the 2,636-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home from a Nevada-based corporation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii

Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Conditions worsen for moped driver in Mililani accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital in serious condition on Sept. 6 after an accident on Meheula Parkway. According to Honolulu Police Department, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a 47-year-old man driving a Toyota MPVH was traveling westbound. When the Toyota slowed down to turn right into the […]
MILILANI, HI
wbrc.com

‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A Hawaii visitor was hospitalized in critical condition after she was bitten by a shark at a beach. The 51-year-old woman visiting from France was bitten in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

No helmet, speed puts 1 motorcyclist in hospital

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 23-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his Kawasaki motorcycle into a chain-linked fence after traveling northbound on Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 4, at around 2:04 a.m. HPD said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Young manta ray dies after apparent anchor line entanglement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many on Oahu’s North Shore are mourning the loss of a young manta ray known as “Blushing.” The manta ray apparently tangled itself in a boat’s anchor line in Waimea Bay, Marine animal advocates are now calling for better boat management of the area.  The beloved manta ray was found dead Friday […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Injured dog rescued from Pacific Palisades in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured dog on Sunday at Pacific Palisades in Pearl City. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 10:28 p.m. According to HFD, firefighters located all hikers after an emergency call came in at around 1:26 p.m. for an injured hiker. After locating the hikers, they […]
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
KITV.com

Swimmer who suffered heart attack during race at Waikiki Beach dies

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A swimmer who had to be rescued after suffering an apparent heart attack during a race at Waikiki Beach on Labor Day has died, according to the Honolulu County Medical Examiner’s Office. Ocean Safety life guards, members of a private canoe club, and a private water...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Severe damage to home after raging fire in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department have closed roads near the scene of a building fire in Kalihi. The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a fire call on Iao Lane at around 7:38 p.m. According to HFD, the history of the home reveals that it has two residents– neither were home at […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Beat the long line at one of Oahu’s busiest city refuse centers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the city’s busiest convenience centers now has a live web camera up and running 24/7. The Ewa Convenience Center is the latest refuse drop-off facility equipped with a live-streaming camera for the public to monitor and avoid long lines. In June, cameras were installed...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out. “I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.
HONOLULU, HI

