‘Bows Football Final — Western Kentucky reaction
The latest episode of 'Bows Football Final is out.
Congratulations Come in Many Forms for LLWS Champs
Central Pacific Bank Foundation presented a check for $10,000 to the Honolulu Little League world championship team and CPB sent its sincere congratulations to the players and coaches who made all of Hawai‘i proud. We are also happy to say a member of the CPB ohana was part of the championship team. Kobe Hino, No. 4, is the son CPB Vice President and Director of Accounting Scott Hino, who traveled with the team and was able to watch the action in person.
September 6th is Jocelyn Alo Day in Honolulu
Jocelyn Alo is one of the the state of Hawaii’s most accomplished athletes and her list of accolades grew as Tuesday, September 6th, was recognized as Jocelyn Alo Day in the city and county of Honolulu. Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi tweeted the proclamation on Monday, alongside a photo of...
Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, wife, purchase East Oahu home
Timmy Chang, the new head coach of the University of Hawaii football team, has purchased a home in Kalama Valley in East Oahu for about $2 million. Public records show that Chang and his wife, Sherry, purchased the 2,636-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home from a Nevada-based corporation.
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii
Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
Conditions worsen for moped driver in Mililani accident
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital in serious condition on Sept. 6 after an accident on Meheula Parkway. According to Honolulu Police Department, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a 47-year-old man driving a Toyota MPVH was traveling westbound. When the Toyota slowed down to turn right into the […]
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A Hawaii visitor was hospitalized in critical condition after she was bitten by a shark at a beach. The 51-year-old woman visiting from France was bitten in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
Round 2 on Oahu for warrior tryouts to be in Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent.
PHOTO: Hawaiian Man Reels in Absolutely Massive Octopus, Breaks Over 20-year State Record
On Tuesday morning (August 30), Michael Matsunaga loaded up on fish and squid and headed out on his boat for a relaxing day of fishing – or so he thought. The 69-year-old Wahiawa resident dropped his line, hoping to reel in an interesting catch from the sea floor. With his bait 400 feet below the surface, he waited.
No helmet, speed puts 1 motorcyclist in hospital
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 23-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his Kawasaki motorcycle into a chain-linked fence after traveling northbound on Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 4, at around 2:04 a.m. HPD said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time […]
HECO: Thousands without power in Aina Haina
Nearly 3,000 customers were without power Friday afternoon in the Aina Haina area, according to the Hawaiian Electric Company.
Young manta ray dies after apparent anchor line entanglement
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many on Oahu’s North Shore are mourning the loss of a young manta ray known as “Blushing.” The manta ray apparently tangled itself in a boat’s anchor line in Waimea Bay, Marine animal advocates are now calling for better boat management of the area. The beloved manta ray was found dead Friday […]
Injured dog rescued from Pacific Palisades in Pearl City
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured dog on Sunday at Pacific Palisades in Pearl City. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 10:28 p.m. According to HFD, firefighters located all hikers after an emergency call came in at around 1:26 p.m. for an injured hiker. After locating the hikers, they […]
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
What's Trending: Man sets sail in giant pumpkin; 2-headed turtle turns 25
After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect. There’s a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Friday's job report was "just right" -- not too hot,...
Swimmer who suffered heart attack during race at Waikiki Beach dies
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A swimmer who had to be rescued after suffering an apparent heart attack during a race at Waikiki Beach on Labor Day has died, according to the Honolulu County Medical Examiner’s Office. Ocean Safety life guards, members of a private canoe club, and a private water...
Severe damage to home after raging fire in Kalihi
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department have closed roads near the scene of a building fire in Kalihi. The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a fire call on Iao Lane at around 7:38 p.m. According to HFD, the history of the home reveals that it has two residents– neither were home at […]
Beat the long line at one of Oahu’s busiest city refuse centers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the city’s busiest convenience centers now has a live web camera up and running 24/7. The Ewa Convenience Center is the latest refuse drop-off facility equipped with a live-streaming camera for the public to monitor and avoid long lines. In June, cameras were installed...
With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out. “I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.
Paralyzed Oahu man wins Emmy: ‘Never give up’
"Anyone that's injured and thinks it's the end, just never give up and just keep trying," said Mike Prickett, "100 Foot Wave" director of photography.
