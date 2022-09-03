Read full article on original website
Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable
Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, wife, purchase East Oahu home
Timmy Chang, the new head coach of the University of Hawaii football team, has purchased a home in Kalama Valley in East Oahu for about $2 million. Public records show that Chang and his wife, Sherry, purchased the 2,636-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home from a Nevada-based corporation.
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo met with fans to say mahalo for all the support
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hauula’s home run queen Jocelyn Alo is back home and met with fans on Monday in Waipio. It was a sunny labor day morning as fans lined up outside of Sport Stan, waiting for their chance to meet Jocelyn Alo — the former Campbell high school and Oklahoma softball player who shattered records and achieved greatness on the diamond.
POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
Police: Man found dead in SE Portland home after shooting
A man was shot inside a home Sunday morning and police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Body found in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office confirmed with KOIN 6 a body was pulled from the Willamette River in North Portland Friday morning.
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with minivan on Hwy 26
A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries Saturday after colliding with a minivan on Highway 26 in Clackamas County, according to officials.
Hwy. 211 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Sept. 5
On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls
Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99W near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry (32) of McMinnville, struck a guardrail and lost control, rolling several times. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Rosenberry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Colten Bolson-Oakes (31) of Lafayette, was transported with minor injuries. Hwy 99W was closed for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire and Medics, Polk County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
Conditions worsen for moped driver in Mililani accident
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital in serious condition on Sept. 6 after an accident on Meheula Parkway. According to Honolulu Police Department, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a 47-year-old man driving a Toyota MPVH was traveling westbound. When the Toyota slowed down to turn right into the […]
ODOT to rename stretch of I-5 that honored former KKK member
The name 'Baldock' will be scrubbed from ODOT facilities and a PGE solar station, thanks to a reporter's work. Robert Hugh "Sam" Baldock, a renowned highway engineer who shaped Oregon's freeway system, was so accomplished that Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem was officially named the Baldock Freeway. But now Baldock's name is being scrubbed from state transportation facilities because Baldock was a past Ku Klux Klan member. The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving swiftly to rename those facilities after it was informed by a Portland Tribune reporter of Baldock's Klan membership a century ago. ODOT is not...
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
We raised $130,000 thanks to more than 3,700 people who made the commitment to invest in public-service journalism, including 360 new donors. Mahalo!. With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years.
Man found dead near Salem railroad tracks
An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.
‘Pixieland’: Short-lived amusement park on Oregon Coast is subject of new documentary
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Some big crowds are expected on the Oregon Coast for Labor Day weekend, and visitors in Lincoln City will be able to revisit what was once a very popular family destination. Pixieland was a very popular but short-lived amusement park that was in operation from...
'Serious crash' injures teen cyclist; closes Powell Blvd
Both the teen's bike and the car involved in the collision showed severe damage; apparently the rider remains aliveA collision between a Chevy Tahoe SUV and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard near Creston Park on Tuesday afternoon, August 16, seriously injured the young rider — and closed down westbound traffic along the state highway at about 10:45 a.m. Four Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers were sent to the area of S. E. Powell Boulevard and 45th Avenue — beside the St. Ignatius Catholic School yard — and there found an injured teen cyclist, and the smashed up Chevy. Along...
Keizer homeowner fatally shoots invader, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An invader was shot and killed by a homeowner who woke up to find the individual, Keizer police say. Keizer police responded at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a gunshot wound and arrived to find a dead individual. The home’s owner allegedly woke up to find an invader […]
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A Hawaii visitor was hospitalized in critical condition after she was bitten by a shark at a beach. The 51-year-old woman visiting from France was bitten in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
Repairs continue to 36-inch transmission main
The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is repairing a 36-inch damaged transmission main on Kalanianaole Highway just before Keolu Drive.
With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out. “I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.
