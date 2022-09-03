Read full article on original website
investing.com
Mid-Cap Software Stock Trades Ex-Bonus, Jumps Over 9%: Record Date & Details
Investing.com -- Shares of the IT services provider Sonata Software (NS: SOFT ) rallied almost 13% on Thursday and zoomed 9.13% to Rs 584.9 apiece at the time of writing, as they began trading ex-bonus in the session ahead of its record date for bonus issue. The software company had...
investing.com
Momentum Play: Stock Soars to 3-Month High But ‘Just Getting Started’!
While the broader markets are trading more or less in a range, some stocks are making a killing for investors while others are decently raking up good gains. The cement space has been on investors’ radar for the last many sessions with stocks such as India Cements (NS: ICMN ) having delivered a return of over 22% in the last one month.
investing.com
Stock Surges 6%; ‘Ready to Explode’ Amid Triangle Breakout!
From the last many sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is more or less trading in a range. However, there is no dearth of interesting breakouts in the small and midcap spaces. Investors are becoming stock-specific in an attempt to rake up some decent gains amid a flat market. Today,...
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
investing.com
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
investing.com
Asana Stock Soars 20% as CEO Buys Shares, Analyst Reactions Mixed
Shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are up by almost 20% in premarket Thursday after the software company reported strong Q2 results and offered an upbeat forecast for the third quarter. Asana reported a loss per share of $0.34 on revenue of $134.9 million, which is better than the consensus that was...
investing.com
Wagamama Owner Restaurant Group Reports Surge in H1 Core Earnings
Investing.com -- Restaurant Group PLC (LON: RTN ) posted a nearly four-fold rise in core income in the first half, as the Wagamama owner was boosted by the removal of pandemic-era restrictions that helped offset inflationary pressures. The British chain of eateries reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization...
investing.com
Australian Shares Post Best Daily Gain in 3 Months
Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 finished Thursday’s session up 119.4 points or 1.8% to 6,848.7, rebounding from two consecutive sessions of decline and posting its best daily performance in 10 weeks after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe hinted at smaller interest rate increases in the future. Among...
investing.com
Traders say Bitcoin price bounce is overdue after a ‘massive’ BTC long position appears
Traders say Bitcoin price bounce is overdue after a ‘massive’ BTC long position appears. Traders say Bitcoin price bounce is overdue after a ‘massive’ BTC long position appears. Price analysis 9/7: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB By Cointelegraph - Sep 07,...
investing.com
Market Hanging By A Thread
Below is a daily chart of the S&P 500 index. Here are the major takeaways:. The index is below its 200-day moving average and that average is falling. This is characteristic of a bearish longer-term market environment. After advancing above resistance, the index reversed course right below the 200-day moving...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Tells Clients to Prepare for 'Further Bumpy Markets' Before Real Bottom is In
Goldman Sachs strategist Peter Oppenheimer has told the bank’s clients to prepare for the “bumpy road to recovery”. Among other things, Goldman's two powerful indicators are yet to issue signals that the bear market is over. Goldman’s strategists use the fundamental-based Bull/Bear Indicator and sentiment-based Risk Appetite...
investing.com
Small-Cap Stock Rallies 14%, Hits New 52-Wk High on Expansion Project Approval
Investing.com -- Shares of the technologically advanced products and systems manufacturer Schneider Electric Infrastructure (NS: SEIN ) (SEIL) rallied 13.65% to Rs 162.35 apiece at the time of writing and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 165 apiece during early trade on Thursday. The company’s Board of Directors has...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Is Markets' Early Warning Alarm, Says Bloomberg Analyst
Bitcoin BTC/USD might serve as an “early warning alarm” for the rest of the market, according to Bloomberg strategist Mike McGlone. What Happened: In a recent Crypto Outlook report from Bloomberg Intelligence, McGlone said that Bitcoin could provide a reasonable warning signal for market movements because is more responsive to shifts in liquidity than traditional equities.
investing.com
Paras Defence Defies Market Mood on Wednesday, Surges Almost 5%
Investing.com -- Shares of the defence engineering company Paras Defence and Space Technologies (NS: PRAF ) surged almost 5% on Wednesday and ended the session 2.8% higher at Rs 716.25 apiece as it tied up with ELDIS Pardubice s.r.o., Czech Republic. The company announced that it entered into an exclusive...
investing.com
NextEra Energy the 'Biggest Winner' From the Inflation Reduction Act - BofA
A Morgan Stanley analyst upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a note Tuesday, increasing the price target to $99 per share from $94. In a wide-ranging note, the analyst said they expect NEE to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act, "which brings faster wind, storage, and battery storage growth for the next 10+ years."
investing.com
Economic Modern Family Reveals All
Semiconductors have been a significant drag on Wall Street. (SMH) needs to regain its -50 week moving average to really see a major technical shift in the market. SMH is a good barometer of the overall direction of the stock market. The 'Modern Family' comprises seven key symbols that serve...
investing.com
Markets to fall further as econ fundamentals worse than 2007, says GMO's Grantham
(Reuters) - Financial markets should brace for further pain, with global economic health at its most precarious level in years, due to stubborn inflation, hawkish central banks and geopolitical tensions, veteran investor Jeremy Grantham said late Wednesday. "This is a more dangerous looking moment in global economics than even the...
investing.com
Oil Inventories in Surprise 3.6M Barrel Rise Last Week: API
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles increased last week, the API reported Wednesday, confounding economists' forecasts for a decline and adding to worries that slowing global growth is chipping away at energy demand. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, traded at $81.77 a barrel following the report after settling down 5.7%...
investing.com
Sterling plunges to weakest vs the dollar since 1985
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's battered pound fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985 on Wednesday, lurching lower as investors dumped British assets in the face of a bleak economic outlook and the soaring dollar. Sterling has been hit hard by surging inflation, a looming recession and concerns...
investing.com
Citigroup hires three for China securities business - source
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup (NYSE:C) has hired three bankers for its planned China securities business, according to a person familiar with the matter. It hired Kenneth Koo as the firm's chief executive, Rochelle Wei from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) to lead its futures unit and John Lu to head the onshore equities business, the source said.
