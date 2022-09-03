Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
investing.com
Stock Surges 6%; ‘Ready to Explode’ Amid Triangle Breakout!
From the last many sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is more or less trading in a range. However, there is no dearth of interesting breakouts in the small and midcap spaces. Investors are becoming stock-specific in an attempt to rake up some decent gains amid a flat market. Today,...
investing.com
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles as Stronger Data Stoke Larger Rate-Hike Fears
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses as tech struggled to fight off a jump in Treasury yields following stronger-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55%, or 173 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Tech...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report
Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report. On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the Ethereum Merge and how it might impact the crypto market. To kick things off, we broke...
investing.com
GameStop Shares Soar 12% Following Q2 EPS Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
© Reuters GameStop Shares Soar 12% Following Q2 EPS Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates. Sales attributable to collectibles, which is a segment the company intends to grow over the long-term, came in at $223.2 million in Q2, compared to $177.2 million in Q2/21. GameStop Shares Soar 12% Following Q2 EPS...
investing.com
Small-Cap Stock Rallies 14%, Hits New 52-Wk High on Expansion Project Approval
Investing.com -- Shares of the technologically advanced products and systems manufacturer Schneider Electric Infrastructure (NS: SEIN ) (SEIL) rallied 13.65% to Rs 162.35 apiece at the time of writing and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 165 apiece during early trade on Thursday. The company’s Board of Directors has...
investing.com
Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) Expected For A Parabolic Price Surge This Autumn
This autumn could be an interesting time for crypto. With global market conditions worsening, the crypto downturn might last a little while longer. It’s important to point out here that crypto’s recent struggles aren’t in a bubble. They aren’t because of issues with crypto, that still has a huge long-term future. But with people having less money to invest, and global stock prices down, the whole economy is in bad shape. But even despite this overall negativity, there’s still a strong future for some individual tokens. Some have even managed to thrive in the current downturn, and become bear market successes. Others have shored up prices and importantly not dipped as low as people had predicted. This shows strength for the future of crypto, and arguably long-term bullishness. So if you stop worrying about how much your portfolio has lost this week and start investing in the right tokens, strap yourself in for the long term and manage to be patient—you could be looking at big gains further into the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Mid-Cap Software Stock Trades Ex-Bonus, Jumps Over 9%: Record Date & Details
Investing.com -- Shares of the IT services provider Sonata Software (NS: SOFT ) rallied almost 13% on Thursday and zoomed 9.13% to Rs 584.9 apiece at the time of writing, as they began trading ex-bonus in the session ahead of its record date for bonus issue. The software company had...
investing.com
Wagamama Owner Restaurant Group Reports Surge in H1 Core Earnings
Investing.com -- Restaurant Group PLC (LON: RTN ) posted a nearly four-fold rise in core income in the first half, as the Wagamama owner was boosted by the removal of pandemic-era restrictions that helped offset inflationary pressures. The British chain of eateries reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Tells Clients to Prepare for 'Further Bumpy Markets' Before Real Bottom is In
Goldman Sachs strategist Peter Oppenheimer has told the bank’s clients to prepare for the “bumpy road to recovery”. Among other things, Goldman's two powerful indicators are yet to issue signals that the bear market is over. Goldman’s strategists use the fundamental-based Bull/Bear Indicator and sentiment-based Risk Appetite...
investing.com
Markets to fall further as econ fundamentals worse than 2007, says GMO's Grantham
(Reuters) - Financial markets should brace for further pain, with global economic health at its most precarious level in years, due to stubborn inflation, hawkish central banks and geopolitical tensions, veteran investor Jeremy Grantham said late Wednesday. "This is a more dangerous looking moment in global economics than even the...
investing.com
Australian Shares Post Best Daily Gain in 3 Months
Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 finished Thursday’s session up 119.4 points or 1.8% to 6,848.7, rebounding from two consecutive sessions of decline and posting its best daily performance in 10 weeks after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe hinted at smaller interest rate increases in the future. Among...
investing.com
Citigroup hires three for China securities business - source
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup (NYSE:C) has hired three bankers for its planned China securities business, according to a person familiar with the matter. It hired Kenneth Koo as the firm's chief executive, Rochelle Wei from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) to lead its futures unit and John Lu to head the onshore equities business, the source said.
investing.com
Sterling plunges to weakest vs the dollar since 1985
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's battered pound fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985 on Wednesday, lurching lower as investors dumped British assets in the face of a bleak economic outlook and the soaring dollar. Sterling has been hit hard by surging inflation, a looming recession and concerns...
investing.com
Tod's sales rise 17% in first half of year
MILANO (Reuters) - Sales at Italian fashion group Tod's rose by 17% in the first half of the year, broadly in line with market expectations, despite a COVID-driven slump in China in the second quarter. Revenues totalled 467.5 million euros ($464.70 million) in the six months to June, pushed by...
investing.com
Momentum Play: Stock Soars to 3-Month High But ‘Just Getting Started’!
While the broader markets are trading more or less in a range, some stocks are making a killing for investors while others are decently raking up good gains. The cement space has been on investors’ radar for the last many sessions with stocks such as India Cements (NS: ICMN ) having delivered a return of over 22% in the last one month.
investing.com
Sunrun and Sunnova Clear Inflation Reduction Act Winners - BofA
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) are clear Inflation Reduction Act winners, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The analyst reiterated Sunrun's Buy rating and raised the price target to $55 from $40. He also reiterated Sunnova Energy's Buy rating, raising the price target to $45 from $36.
investing.com
Paras Defence Defies Market Mood on Wednesday, Surges Almost 5%
Investing.com -- Shares of the defence engineering company Paras Defence and Space Technologies (NS: PRAF ) surged almost 5% on Wednesday and ended the session 2.8% higher at Rs 716.25 apiece as it tied up with ELDIS Pardubice s.r.o., Czech Republic. The company announced that it entered into an exclusive...
investing.com
NextEra Energy the 'Biggest Winner' From the Inflation Reduction Act - BofA
A Morgan Stanley analyst upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a note Tuesday, increasing the price target to $99 per share from $94. In a wide-ranging note, the analyst said they expect NEE to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act, "which brings faster wind, storage, and battery storage growth for the next 10+ years."
Comments / 0