After Week Off, Football Returns to Action at Montana State Saturday
GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS, ESPN+ AND AUDIO) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- After a weekend off and plenty of rest and spirited practices, Morehead State football is ready to get back to game action. The Eagles fly up Northwest-bound this week to take on the No. 4-ranked Montana State Bobcats in the first-ever meeting between these two MSU programs.
Embry earns Co-OVC Runner of the Week Honor
Morehead, Ky. – Junior Kyle Embry (Hartford, Ky./Ohio County HS) parlayed his second-place finish and 15:44.00 time at Friday's eastern Kentucky Tri-Meet into an Ohio Valley Conference accolade as he was named the league's Men's Cross Country Co-Runner of the Week on Tuesday. It was the first such honor...
