GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS, ESPN+ AND AUDIO) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- After a weekend off and plenty of rest and spirited practices, Morehead State football is ready to get back to game action. The Eagles fly up Northwest-bound this week to take on the No. 4-ranked Montana State Bobcats in the first-ever meeting between these two MSU programs.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO