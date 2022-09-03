Read full article on original website
Kamaru Usman responds to post-fight jabs from Conor McGregor: “I didn’t kick him when he was down”
Kamaru Usman is responding to the post-fight jabs he received from Conor McGregor following UFC 278. It was just a couple of weeks ago that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) via KO at 4:04 of the 5th round at UFC 278. The welterweight crown went to Edwards.
Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa forced to be separated at the UFC PI (Video)
Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa were forced to be separated at the UFC PI. Paulo Costa shared a video on his YouTube channel of the altercation he had with Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Costa in the video, spoke about what transpired saying:. “And (Chimaev)...
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Nate Diaz reveals four opponents that the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight in his swan song
Nate Diaz has revealed the names of four potential opponents that he has suggested the UFC didn’t let him fight. This Saturday night in the main event of UFC 279, Nate Diaz will make the walk to the Octagon for what could well be the final time. He’ll be going head to head with rising star Khamzat Chimaev and while many are counting him out, we all know that if anyone is capable of springing a surprise, it’s going to be Nate Diaz.
Backstage News On WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey
Former UFC Champion and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey have been laying waste to the WWE since she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank; the situation grew worse when Rousey lost her rematch at SummerSlam in controversial fashion. She has been attacking referees and backstage talent — including recently arm-barring Adam Pearce — which has garnered a positive reaction from WWE fans.
Jake Shields claims “fake gangster” Khamzat Chimaev tried to start a fight with Paulo Costa at the UFC PI
Jake Shields has dubbed Khamzat Chimaev a fake gangster for confronting Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute. The rise of Khamzat Chimaev has been well documented thus far and this weekend at UFC 279, he’ll attempt to take a step closer towards winning his first UFC title when he goes head to head with Nate Diaz.
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
Robert Whittaker downplays criticism of Israel Adesanya’s recent fights: “I’m pretty sure he’s paid to win”
Robert Whittaker doesn’t believe criticism leveled at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is fair. ‘The Reaper’ is fresh off his fight over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris last Saturday. Whittaker outpointed the Italian fighter over the course of their three-round co-main event. The 31-year-old secured a unanimous decision victory, his fourth win in his last five contests.
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
Kamaru Usman reveals Leon Edwards gave him a “20-minute nap” with head kick KO at UFC 278: “Immediately I come to, I’m in the ambulance”
Kamaru Usman has explained what happened when he was knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 last month. For three years, Kamaru Usman sat at the top of the welterweight division as the king of the mountain. He turned back the likes of Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, establishing himself as one of the best 170-pounders of all-time in the process.
Backstage News On Plans For Roman Reigns’ Next Title Match
Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and since then he’s defended his title a few times. On Saturday fans saw The Tribal Chief put the belts on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, and Roman picked up a big win over Drew when NXT star Solo Sikoa debuted and helped Roman retain.
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
Paddy Pimblett says there’s point in rushing to fight ranked opponents: “I probably won’t do for another year or so”
Paddy Pimblett believes there’s no point in rushing to fight ‘ranked’ opponents. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett (19-3 MMA) made his UFC debut in September of 2021 when he fought and beat Luigi Vendramini (9-3 MMA) via KO (punches). Since then he has added another 2 victories to his resume defeating Rodrigo Vargas (12-5 MMA) in March of 2022 and most recently Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) in July of this year via a rear-naked choke at UFC London.
Kamaru Usman says he admires Colby Covington as a competitor and an athlete: “I’m almost kinda low-key a fan”
Kamaru Usman has admitted that he admires Colby Covington despite the rivalry they’ve shared together. While he may no longer be the UFC welterweight champion after being knocked out by Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman is still regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts. He’s been on an incredible journey over the years and that looks set to continue, with many of his best moments being shared with fellow elite welterweights such as Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns and, of course, Colby Covington.
Changes Being Made to AEW Dynamite Due to CM Punk Situation
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. As a result of the incident, changes...
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
