Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
focushillsboro.com
Why Did The Judge Dismiss Oregon’s Portland Demonstrator Death Case In 2020?
The nation’s attention was drawn to the shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson and the subsequent death of his shooter. The lawsuit filed against the city of Portland in connection with the murder of Aaron “Jay” Danielson following a pro-Trump event in downtown Portland in 2020 has been dismissed by a judge.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Firefighters Request Double Overtime Pay Due To Ongoing Staffing Issues. Why Is The Government Not Recruiting New Employees?
In the Oregon State, Portland firefighters are requesting an increase in overtime pay as a result of two years of regular obligatory overtime to fill gaps brought on by ongoing personnel shortages. The Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters’ union is asking for a hike in the overtime pay rate from...
focushillsboro.com
At Oregon Camp Meetings Young Adults Acquire Leadership Skills. Is It Nessary For Our Children?
This year’s camp meeting featured a visit to the corporate offices of Columbia Sportswear in Portland, continuing a beloved Oregon Young Adult tradition. Participants in this leadership expedition from the final in-person camp meeting of 2019 recall spending an afternoon at the Nike headquarters in Hillsboro, Oregon, learning about leadership techniques and teamwork.
focushillsboro.com
The Distribution Of Pot Taxes In Oregon Has “Reconfigured The Entire Infrastructure.”
People have been standing in a line, holding hands, and saying the Serenity Prayer on the Interstate Bridge every September for the past 21 years. This grand act serves to spread a straightforward message. Every person, every family, and every community can recover, according to Erica Gregson of 4D Recovery.
Comments / 0