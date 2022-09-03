Who Told That Hot Water Is Still The Top Pollution Source In Oregon Waterways? What Did Deq Say In The Epa-approved Report?

Read full article on original website
Oregon wildfires: Hot, windy weather threatens to spread flames
Hot, dry and windy conditions are threatening to worsen wildfires burning across Oregon, which have consumed over 100,000 acres of land and prompted evacuations in southern and northeastern Oregon. Since Aug. 27, Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Sturgill, Double Creek and Rum Creek fires,...
kptv.com
Wildfire prevention: Oregon power companies prepare to cut electricity
WELCHES Ore. (KPTV) - With winds picking up this week there could be cause for concern in mountain communities. Places that lost power just two years ago due to wildfire dangers are bracing for the possibility once more. Store owners in the area say they’ve been lucky so far, but...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Board of Forestry, Sept. 7
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Fire season update; Emerald ash borer discovery; October board retreat discussion; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; State forests carbon and inventory; Western Oregon State Forests HCP update; Forest carbon implementation and policy discussion; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments. Items marked as consent agenda or executive session (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Sept. 21 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 1 p.m. for the purpose of the purpose of reviewing the state forester’s annual performance, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(i). The executive session will be conducted in person. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said Wednesday that it has notified about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and...
KATU.com
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
987thebull.com
Oregon Health Authority To Make Major COVID-19 Reporting Change
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is making a major change to how it reports on COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, September 14th, daily virus reports will become weekly. That includes case counts, virus related deaths, and hospitalizations. Other dashboards, such as breakthrough reports, outbreaks, vaccinations, pediatric reports, and disease...
opb.org
Highway 20 closure will temporarily limit options between valley and central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure of U.S. Highway 20 between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon. A three-mile section about 27 miles east of Sweet Home and 19 miles west of Santiam Junctions will be closed to traffic from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Firefighters Request Double Overtime Pay Due To Ongoing Staffing Issues. Why Is The Government Not Recruiting New Employees?
In the Oregon State, Portland firefighters are requesting an increase in overtime pay as a result of two years of regular obligatory overtime to fill gaps brought on by ongoing personnel shortages. The Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters’ union is asking for a hike in the overtime pay rate from...
focushillsboro.com
In The Dark Of Night, An Oregon Fire Detection Plane Searches For A New Start
Lightning storms and drought conditions are a recipe for wildfires, a mix Central Oregon has seen over the last few days. But what if firefighters could detect those fires before sunrise?. The Oregon Department of Forestry has a small aircraft that looks for wildfires. And what it lacks in amenities,...
focushillsboro.com
The Distribution Of Pot Taxes In Oregon Has “Reconfigured The Entire Infrastructure.”
People have been standing in a line, holding hands, and saying the Serenity Prayer on the Interstate Bridge every September for the past 21 years. This grand act serves to spread a straightforward message. Every person, every family, and every community can recover, according to Erica Gregson of 4D Recovery.
ijpr.org
Oregon agency drafts wildfire prevention recommendations
Wildfires in Oregon routinely force evacuations, threatening people and their homes. The Oregon Legislature took up the matter last year and passed Senate Bill 762 on wildfire prevention. The director of the state’s Department of Land Conservation and Development, Brenda Ortigoza Bateman, says the devastating wildfires in 2020 served as...
focushillsboro.com
Air Quality Advisory Is In Effect For Several Oregon Counties Due To Smoke
Due to smoke from numerous fires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, and Wallow counties on Saturday. The duration of this warning is undisclosed. Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties continue to be under...
Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal
NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
New task forces fight Double Creek wildfire in Eastern Oregon
Two additional task forces arrived in northeastern Oregon on Monday to tackle the Double Creek fire, authorities said, increasing the total number of firefighters there to 401. Fire officials hope the boost in manpower and favorable weather conditions will help them get the blaze under control. As of Monday, the...
Oregonians warned of possible power shut offs ahead of expected wind event
Residents in Oregon are being alerted about the potential for power outages later this week as officials warn about expected critical fire danger on Friday and Saturday.
focushillsboro.com
Why Did Gov. Kate Brown Send Resources To Fast-growing Wildfire In Remote Ne Oregon ?
In response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has reportedly spread quickly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is forcing evacuations, governor Kate Brown activated the Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday. According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Double Creek Fire near the town of Imnaha...
beachconnection.net
A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park Start
(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sometimes, origin stories are way stranger than fiction. Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Oregon wildfire roundup, September 6, 2022
The hot, dry weather is keeping wildfires burning in all areas of Oregon. Gusty easterly winds in the forecast are a concern for fire officials.
kptv.com
Will Oregon follow California, Washington in banning gas powered car sales?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced last week that the state would join California in phasing out new gas and diesel car sales by 2035. This has many people talking and wondering if Oregon will be next. Seventeen other states, including Oregon, are now considering following California...
KXL
Christine Drazan Is The Right Choice For Oregon’s Future
Oregon’s taking the wrong track. If you don’t agree, drive past the squatter camps that spread filth around the state. Consider the criminals given a pass by police and prosecutors and judges. Take a deep breath of that smoke from burning public timber. Contemplate the massive failure of...
