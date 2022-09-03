Who Told That Hot Water Is Still The Top Pollution Source In Oregon Waterways? What Did Deq Say In The Epa-approved Report?

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Fire season update; Emerald ash borer discovery; October board retreat discussion; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; State forests carbon and inventory; Western Oregon State Forests HCP update; Forest carbon implementation and policy discussion; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments. Items marked as consent agenda or executive session (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Sept. 21 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 1 p.m. for the purpose of the purpose of reviewing the state forester’s annual performance, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(i). The executive session will be conducted in person. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.

