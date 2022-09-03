ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

klcc.org

‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert

Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Has The Oregon Council Finally Approved 110 Funding In All Counties?

The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved financing for drug treatment and recovery services for the 36th and final Oregon county after struggling through what had been called a lethargic process by Oregon health officials. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) was mandated by Measure 110, the historic drug...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon

Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Why Did $438 Million Settlement Between Oregon And The Juul Vape Company?

On September 6, Attorney General of Oregon Ellen Rosenblum revealed a $438.5 million multi-state settlement with Juul Labs. A two-year, nonpartisan probe into the company’s marketing and sales practices—which, according to officials, “relentlessly” targeted children—led to the settlement. JUUL has also agreed to abide by...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze

About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
IMNAHA, OR
focushillsboro.com

A Southern Oregon Woman And Her Dog Have Been Attacked By A Bear!

On Sunday night in west Medford, an Oregon woman and her dog were assaulted by a bear in the woman’s backyard. According to the Medford Police Department, a bear attack complaint sent authorities to the 900 block of North Ross Lane on Sunday at 8:41 p.m. When the police came, they discovered the woman had been mauled in her backyard by a bear that was thought to be between 150 and 200 pounds. Although she had injuries to her left arm and left leg, they weren’t life-threatening.
MEDFORD, OR
focushillsboro.com

At Oregon Camp Meetings Young Adults Acquire Leadership Skills. Is It Nessary For Our Children?

This year’s camp meeting featured a visit to the corporate offices of Columbia Sportswear in Portland, continuing a beloved Oregon Young Adult tradition. Participants in this leadership expedition from the final in-person camp meeting of 2019 recall spending an afternoon at the Nike headquarters in Hillsboro, Oregon, learning about leadership techniques and teamwork.
HILLSBORO, OR

