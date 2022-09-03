Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert
Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said Wednesday that it has notified about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and...
focushillsboro.com
In The Dark Of Night, An Oregon Fire Detection Plane Searches For A New Start
Lightning storms and drought conditions are a recipe for wildfires, a mix Central Oregon has seen over the last few days. But what if firefighters could detect those fires before sunrise?. The Oregon Department of Forestry has a small aircraft that looks for wildfires. And what it lacks in amenities,...
kptv.com
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
Red flag warning: Critical fire weather to test lines, efforts on large wildfires burning across Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Critical fire weather in the forecast means no break after a busy Labor Day weekend for thousands of firefighters battling several large wildfires burning across Oregon. Here are Tuesday's updates on the Cedar Creek, Double Creek, Crockets Knob and Rum Creek fires:. Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar...
focushillsboro.com
Has The Oregon Council Finally Approved 110 Funding In All Counties?
The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved financing for drug treatment and recovery services for the 36th and final Oregon county after struggling through what had been called a lethargic process by Oregon health officials. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) was mandated by Measure 110, the historic drug...
These are the Oregon counties with the most seniors
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
focushillsboro.com
Why Did The Judge Dismiss Oregon’s Portland Demonstrator Death Case In 2020?
The nation’s attention was drawn to the shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson and the subsequent death of his shooter. The lawsuit filed against the city of Portland in connection with the murder of Aaron “Jay” Danielson following a pro-Trump event in downtown Portland in 2020 has been dismissed by a judge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Still Burning After 7 Weeks, Idaho's Largest Active Wildfire Reaches Over 105,000 Acres
SALMON - The largest wildfire seen in Idaho this year is still growing more than seven weeks after it was first reported on July 17. As of Monday evening, the Moose Fire had burned an estimated 105,322 acres and is 44% contained. The fire is located approximately 80 miles east of McCall, north of Salmon, Idaho.
As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon
Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
focushillsboro.com
Why Did $438 Million Settlement Between Oregon And The Juul Vape Company?
On September 6, Attorney General of Oregon Ellen Rosenblum revealed a $438.5 million multi-state settlement with Juul Labs. A two-year, nonpartisan probe into the company’s marketing and sales practices—which, according to officials, “relentlessly” targeted children—led to the settlement. JUUL has also agreed to abide by...
Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze
About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVAL
Pacific Power announces potential power shutoff for customers in several counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power announced on Wednesday, September 7th to its 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion, and Polk Counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. This shutoff is due to extreme wildfire conditions through the upcoming weekend. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Firefighters Request Double Overtime Pay Due To Ongoing Staffing Issues. Why Is The Government Not Recruiting New Employees?
In the Oregon State, Portland firefighters are requesting an increase in overtime pay as a result of two years of regular obligatory overtime to fill gaps brought on by ongoing personnel shortages. The Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters’ union is asking for a hike in the overtime pay rate from...
focushillsboro.com
Do Oregon National Guard Soldiers Support Firefighters Battling The Rum Creek Fire?
The Rum Creek Fire, which is now raging in Southern Oregon, is being fought with assistance from Oregon National Guard soldiers and aircraft. As of Monday afternoon, the wildfire, which was started by lightning on August 17 and has since burned over 19,000 acres, was 34% contained. 51 Guardsmen in...
focushillsboro.com
A Southern Oregon Woman And Her Dog Have Been Attacked By A Bear!
On Sunday night in west Medford, an Oregon woman and her dog were assaulted by a bear in the woman’s backyard. According to the Medford Police Department, a bear attack complaint sent authorities to the 900 block of North Ross Lane on Sunday at 8:41 p.m. When the police came, they discovered the woman had been mauled in her backyard by a bear that was thought to be between 150 and 200 pounds. Although she had injuries to her left arm and left leg, they weren’t life-threatening.
Use The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map to track updates; Oregon governor invokes emergency conflagration act
Labor Day weekend saw an uptick in Oregon wildfire activity. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map helps you track fire activity through the state and the Northwest. Find it here. Click on the name of the fire in the table below the map to get a close-up view. Here are some...
focushillsboro.com
At Oregon Camp Meetings Young Adults Acquire Leadership Skills. Is It Nessary For Our Children?
This year’s camp meeting featured a visit to the corporate offices of Columbia Sportswear in Portland, continuing a beloved Oregon Young Adult tradition. Participants in this leadership expedition from the final in-person camp meeting of 2019 recall spending an afternoon at the Nike headquarters in Hillsboro, Oregon, learning about leadership techniques and teamwork.
Western Montana's smoky conditions expected to continue for much of the week
Western Montana residents are suffering from itchy eyes, coughing, and headaches from widespread fire smoke for the first time this summer,
KTVZ
State resources sent to fast-growing wildfire in remote NE Oregon as others grow around state
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon...
Comments / 1