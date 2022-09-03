On Sunday night in west Medford, an Oregon woman and her dog were assaulted by a bear in the woman’s backyard. According to the Medford Police Department, a bear attack complaint sent authorities to the 900 block of North Ross Lane on Sunday at 8:41 p.m. When the police came, they discovered the woman had been mauled in her backyard by a bear that was thought to be between 150 and 200 pounds. Although she had injuries to her left arm and left leg, they weren’t life-threatening.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO