England and South Africa meet for the deciding Test of their compelling three-match series at the Oval this week. The Proteas comprehensively won the first Test at Lord’s, inflicting a first defeat on the new regime of England head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.But England responded with a dominant victory of their own at Old Trafford to square the series.England have lost Jonny Bairstow through a freak golf injury, which opens a spot for Harry Brook to come into the batting line-up.Here is everything you need to know:WHERE?The Oval, London (27,500 capacity).WHEN?Thursday 8 September to Monday 12 September,...

SPORTS ・ 56 MINUTES AGO