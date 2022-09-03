Read full article on original website
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record
Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
Tommy Spurr: Football legends play in aid of Blackburn star's ill son
Footballing legends in Lancashire are teaming up for a charity match in aid of the son of former Blackburn and Preston North End star Tommy Spurr who has stage-four cancer. Three-year-old Rio Spurr was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer in April. Colin Hendry, Kevin Gallacher and David Dunn are...
England v South Africa: third Test, day one – live!
Over-by-over report: Join our writers for updates as the series-deciding Test gets under way at The Oval
Is England vs South Africa on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch third Test match online
England and South Africa meet for the deciding Test of their compelling three-match series at the Oval this week. The Proteas comprehensively won the first Test at Lord’s, inflicting a first defeat on the new regime of England head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.But England responded with a dominant victory of their own at Old Trafford to square the series.England have lost Jonny Bairstow through a freak golf injury, which opens a spot for Harry Brook to come into the batting line-up.Here is everything you need to know:WHERE?The Oval, London (27,500 capacity).WHEN?Thursday 8 September to Monday 12 September,...
