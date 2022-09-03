ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Spencer Pratt Said Lisa Kudrow Is The "Worst Human" He's "Ever Come In Contact With," And Bethenny Frankel Seemed To Agree

By larryfitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdL26_0hh1R5VE00

Spencer Pratt and Bethenny Frankel are two people you might have...let's say, strong opinions about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smRC0_0hh1R5VE00
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images, Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

As it turns out, they have strong opinions of their own about a fellow celebrity — specifically, actor and Friends star Lisa Kudrow .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRPgT_0hh1R5VE00
Nbc / Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

This all started with Spencer going on TikTok to respond to a user who asked to "tell us the rudest celebrity you've met."

@spencerpratt

Replying to @stephdabest6

♬ original sound - spencerpratt

"Oh, that's easy — Phoebe from Friends ," Spencer replied, referring (obviously) to Lisa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Yy8s_0hh1R5VE00
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Spencer went on to refer to Lisa as “Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.” That's...extremely harsh, even if true!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9ffA_0hh1R5VE00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Spencer also refused to elaborate on why he feels this way, claiming that he'd "think" about telling his story if the TikTok reaches over one million views. So, like, who knows what he's even talking about at this point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoEqD_0hh1R5VE00
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

But! As I was previously alluding to, Bethenny chimed in to seemingly confirm Spencer's assertion that Lisa is really that bad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxZ15_0hh1R5VE00
Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

"That's crazy," Bethenny commented on Spencer's TikTok . "She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also."

Bethenny's talk show, Bethenny, aired from 2013 to 2014.

@spencerpratt / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Bethenny also didn't elaborate, so who knows what actually happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zg3xt_0hh1R5VE00
Rich Polk / Getty Images

But after what transpired when JoJo Siwa claimed that Candace Cameron Bure was the "rudest" celebrity she'd encountered to date...perhaps this isn't the end of this saga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUYv1_0hh1R5VE00
Mega / GC Images, Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Time will tell!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Pratt
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Rodin
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Bethenny Frankel
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Nbc#Tiktok#Stephdabest6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

Billy Eichner Talks Worries With Bros That Julia Roberts And George Clooney’s Rom-Com Would Never Have To Deal With

Billy Eichner's Bros is heading to theaters this fall, and he's opened up about pressures of telling his LGBTQ+ love story. Romantic comedies are a tried and true genre in the film world, often making tons of money and becoming quotable parts of pop culture. There’s a new type of rom-com hitting theaters this fall in the form of Billy Eichner’s Bros, which is making history for its cast of LGBTQ+ actors. And Eichcner recently talked about worries with Bros that George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ rom-com would never have to deal with.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': First Two Cast Members Revealed for Season 31

After weeks of speculation, the list of celebrities and professional dancers set to battle it out in the ballroom is finally being revealed. During Wednesday's broadcast of Good Morning America, the first two cast members of Dancing With the Stars Season 31 were announced, with TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio officially vying for that coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
TV SHOWS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy