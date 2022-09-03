Spencer Pratt Said Lisa Kudrow Is The "Worst Human" He's "Ever Come In Contact With," And Bethenny Frankel Seemed To Agree
Spencer Pratt and Bethenny Frankel are two people you might have...let's say, strong opinions about.
As it turns out, they have strong opinions of their own about a fellow celebrity — specifically, actor and Friends star Lisa Kudrow .
This all started with Spencer going on TikTok to respond to a user who asked to "tell us the rudest celebrity you've met."
