Read full article on original website
Related
Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game
I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Here's the most popular NFL team in the US and every state, based on Google search data
Google Trends data reveals the most-searched NFL teams in each state, plus the No. 1-searched team across the nation.
NFL・
PNJ Power Poll: Pine Forest, West Florida, Pace top area power rankings following 2-0 starts
The second week of the high school football season gave us more great action. Pine Forest put together another impressive performance beating Navarre. The Eagles join Pensacola Catholic, Pace, Northview, and West Florida in the exclusive undefeated club. Others earned win No. 1 in 2022 while Escambia, Milton, and Pensacola High School are still waiting to get on track. ...
Comments / 0