ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance

The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Site of Fully Entitled Mixed-Use Project Totaling 378,197 SQFT Placed Up for Sale in Los Angeles’ Arts District

A fully entitled mixed-use project – which has been in the works for nearly a decade – has recently been placed up for sale in Los Angeles’ Arts District. According to the listing from Cushman & Wakefield, the approximately one-acre project site could be developed with 378,197 square feet of space intended to serve the local arts community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

An East L.A. housing project begins to rise from the ashes

East Los Angeles -- The five-story El Nuevo Amanecer apartments were only a few months from completion when a giant fire destroyed the affordable housing project two years ago. Now, after the rubble has been cleared and insurance and financial matters squared away, construction has begun on rebuilding the project...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County officials struggling to find answers for street takeover problem

Los Angeles County has struggled to deal with an extensive series of street takeovers since the beginning of 2020, occurring with what seems to be increased frequency on any given street corner in nearly every community.A recent video shows a group blocking a Los Angeles County Fire Department engine attempting to get to the scene of a medical emergency in South Los Angeles. An LACoFD spokesman noted how much it delayed their response time, and even though it was the first time he's heard of something like this happening, he's worried it won't be the last.Death, destruction and a complete...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Westwood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

3 men seen driving away from fatal downtown LA shooting in a white Rolls Royce

A man was found shot to death in front of a high-rise hotel in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday.The shooting was first reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, the same block that's home to Lucky Strike Bowling and the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white Rolls Royce. They were described only as three males, two of them wearing white shirts and white pants. A third suspect was described as being 6-foot-2.No weapon was found at the scene.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow

More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Koretz
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage

Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage. Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a report from the Department of Animal Services, the CAO, the CLA, and other relevant departments and stakeholders to determine the Department’s budgetary needs to fully staff the City’s seven animal shelters, including programmatic and departmental administrative needs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County superintendents want County to change COVID close contact masking policy

LOS ANGELES - A group of 24 Los Angeles County superintendents signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health, requesting the department align with the State on its policy of 10-day indoor masking of close contacts with COVID-19. Currently, LA County has a mandate in place requiring people who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to wear a highly protective mask around others for 10 days.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condominium#The Tower#Linus Realestate#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Metro Los Angeles#Urbanize Los Angeles#The City Council
luxury-houses.net

Beverly Hills Mansion with Dramatic Views was Designed and Built to The Absolute Highest Level Seeking for $24.5 Million

The Beverly Hills Mansion, a gated contemporary home with perfectly scaled living, dining, family room and Chef’s eat-in kitchen all open to the breathtaking views is now available for sale. This home located at 2620 Wallingford Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ginger Glass (Phone: 310-927-9307) & Alexandra Glass (Phone: 424-666-9235) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Beverly Hills Mansion.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Antelope Valley Press

High-speed rail EIR available for viewing

PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
PALMDALE, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Southwest Museum in Mount Washington closes amid safety concerns

Mount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, one of the city's oldest, has closed its doors indefinitely following a fire department inspection, according to museum officials. The abrupt closure sent the organizers of the upcoming Discovery Tour Revival scrambling to find another starting point for the art event and Northeast L.A. studio tour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
UCLA
foxla.com

Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity

MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy