ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

Bumper stickers on cars outside the Macomb County GOP nominating convention in Shelby Township, April 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

DeSantis leads Crist among older voters in AARP poll

GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Democrat Charlie Crist by three points in an AARP-sponsored survey released Wednesday that’s weighted toward older voters, but the difference is within the poll’s margin for error. Overall, the 1,626 likely Florida voters surveyed went 50 percent for DeSantis and 47 percent for...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Green Lake Township, MI
City
Bellaire, MI
Antrim County, MI
Elections
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Antrim County, MI
Government
City
Alpena, MI
City
Cadillac, MI
City
Northport, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
County
Antrim County, MI
newsfromthestates.com

Rabbit owners should consider vaccines for newly detected virus, state says

Some rabbits are raised in Iowa to show at county and state fairs. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A virus that is believed to kill at least half of the rabbits it infects was recently detected in indoor, pet rabbits in Story County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
STORY COUNTY, IA
newsfromthestates.com

Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones

Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates. The recent statewide legalization of certain marijuana edibles is likely to draw even further scrutiny to marijuana policing practices.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Legislative primary results encouraged some Alaska House and Senate candidates to quit

"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Alaska’s new top-four primary election didn’t eliminate a single candidate for state House or Senate, but several candidates withdrew from November’s general election before a Monday deadline, citing their performance in the primary.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bart Stupak
Person
Donald Trump
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think

Nonaffiliated voters comprise the biggest bloc in Oregon. (Motoya Nakamura/Multnomah County) If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal. A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A ‘Jekyll & Hyde’: Scorecard grades Legislature on environmental votes | Tuesday Morning Coffee

A heron is perched on a piling at sunrise on the Chesapeake Bay in Chesapeake Beach (Photo by yvonnenavalaney/stock.adobe.com/Maryland Matters). When it comes to its environmental votes, Pennsylvania’s 253-member General Assembly is a legislative “Jekyll and Hyde,” veering between approving commonsense bills protecting the commonwealth’s natural resources, even as lawmakers pursue constitutional changes that could roll back efforts to regulate greenhouse gases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Michigan Democratic Party#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election Local#Northern Michigan#Affordable Housing#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democratic#Gop#The Michigan House#Republican
newsfromthestates.com

New Covid booster shots arrive in Oregon

Pfizer and Moderna have created updated booster doses against the original strain and two highly transmissible omicron variants. (Fritz Liedtke/Oregon Health & Science University) Tens of thousands of Covid-19 booster doses are arriving in Oregon this week as state health officials, pharmacies and providers plan vaccine clinics and schedule shots.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Measure to boost affordable-housing programs, reduce TABOR refunds on 2022 ballot

Colorado voters will decide this November whether to boost state spending on affordable-housing initiatives by tapping into funds that could otherwise be returned under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Initiative 108, which officially qualified for the 2022 ballot last month, would dedicate an additional $300 million annually to the...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Cadillac
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana job training program loans out nearly $1 million in first year

Accelerate Indiana has so far disbursed $888,155 for 176 students to use for short-term training at qualified education programs around the state. (Getty Images) An interest-free loan program funded by Indiana taxpayers has dished out nearly $1 million to students seeking technical training, although some advocates caution that such lending plans could be misleading to students.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy