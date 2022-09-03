Read full article on original website
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
Bumper stickers on cars outside the Macomb County GOP nominating convention in Shelby Township, April 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”
Criminalizing abortion would be a disaster for Michigan colleges and universities, presidents say
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, colleges and universities across Michigan are repeatedly fielding a question from prospective students and faculty: What is the status of abortion in Michigan?. So far, administrators are able to tell them that abortion is legal in Michigan amid...
DeSantis leads Crist among older voters in AARP poll
GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Democrat Charlie Crist by three points in an AARP-sponsored survey released Wednesday that’s weighted toward older voters, but the difference is within the poll’s margin for error. Overall, the 1,626 likely Florida voters surveyed went 50 percent for DeSantis and 47 percent for...
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan argues Christine Drazan can become Oregon’s next governor
PORTLAND – In 2014, voters in deeply Democratic Maryland shocked the nation by electing Larry Hogan, only the second Republican to hold that state’s highest office in the past half-century. Hogan, who visited Oregon this week to campaign for Republican Christine Drazan, believes Drazan can do the same....
Rabbit owners should consider vaccines for newly detected virus, state says
Some rabbits are raised in Iowa to show at county and state fairs. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A virus that is believed to kill at least half of the rabbits it infects was recently detected in indoor, pet rabbits in Story County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Minimum wage, voter ID petitions qualify for Nebraska’s November ballot
OMAHA — Nebraskans will vote this fall on a pair of petitions, one that could increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2026 and another that could require a photo ID to cast ballots. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday that both petition efforts secured enough valid...
Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones
Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates. The recent statewide legalization of certain marijuana edibles is likely to draw even further scrutiny to marijuana policing practices.
Legislative primary results encouraged some Alaska House and Senate candidates to quit
"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Alaska’s new top-four primary election didn’t eliminate a single candidate for state House or Senate, but several candidates withdrew from November’s general election before a Monday deadline, citing their performance in the primary.
Campaign season begins, while truth itself hangs in the balance for Kansas and country
Protestors in support of former President Donald Trump gather May 1, 2021, outside Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix where ballots from the 2020 general election wait to be recounted. (Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images) With Labor Day past and full-blown political campaign season upon us, politicians have turned stretching the truth into...
Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think
Nonaffiliated voters comprise the biggest bloc in Oregon. (Motoya Nakamura/Multnomah County) If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal. A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon...
A ‘Jekyll & Hyde’: Scorecard grades Legislature on environmental votes | Tuesday Morning Coffee
A heron is perched on a piling at sunrise on the Chesapeake Bay in Chesapeake Beach (Photo by yvonnenavalaney/stock.adobe.com/Maryland Matters). When it comes to its environmental votes, Pennsylvania’s 253-member General Assembly is a legislative “Jekyll and Hyde,” veering between approving commonsense bills protecting the commonwealth’s natural resources, even as lawmakers pursue constitutional changes that could roll back efforts to regulate greenhouse gases.
Georgia’s Hispanic political power grows but survey finds those voters feel neglected
During a community event held at Atlanta's Rohan Law, former state Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero encouraged more Latinas to get involved in politics and law. She is a senior assistant district attorney in Gwinnett County and served in the Legislature from 2017-2020. Photo courtesy of Brenda Lopez Romero. In the...
New Covid booster shots arrive in Oregon
Pfizer and Moderna have created updated booster doses against the original strain and two highly transmissible omicron variants. (Fritz Liedtke/Oregon Health & Science University) Tens of thousands of Covid-19 booster doses are arriving in Oregon this week as state health officials, pharmacies and providers plan vaccine clinics and schedule shots.
What to know so you’re registered, ready to vote in the Nov. 8 election
Election Day is still about two months away, but Pennsylvania voters can already apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot — and make sure their registration is up to date ahead of Nov. 8. Candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, and state legislative seats — all House members...
Democratic state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. endorses Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., a Democrat from the Rio Grande Valley, endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection on Tuesday. Lucio called Patrick a “hero and legend.”
Measure to boost affordable-housing programs, reduce TABOR refunds on 2022 ballot
Colorado voters will decide this November whether to boost state spending on affordable-housing initiatives by tapping into funds that could otherwise be returned under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Initiative 108, which officially qualified for the 2022 ballot last month, would dedicate an additional $300 million annually to the...
No one wants to defend the new AZ law that makes filming police officers a crime
An unidentified Tempe police officer discharges pepper spray at protesters who were following his orders to back up. The incident took place at a "Chalk Walk" protest outside Tempe Marketplace on June 27, 2020. Screenshot via Lisa Vu | Instagram. All three of the defendants in a lawsuit filed last...
Indiana job training program loans out nearly $1 million in first year
Accelerate Indiana has so far disbursed $888,155 for 176 students to use for short-term training at qualified education programs around the state. (Getty Images) An interest-free loan program funded by Indiana taxpayers has dished out nearly $1 million to students seeking technical training, although some advocates caution that such lending plans could be misleading to students.
Editorial calls on lawmakers to exempt student debt relief from state income tax, can their attacks on program
As was noted in this morning’s radio commentary, North Carolina lawmakers need to act to prevent an absurd outcome for thousands of state residents who will benefit from President Biden’s student loan debt relief initiative. It turns out that while the federal government and almost all other states...
‘Chilling effect’: Doctors face new legal quandaries under Tennessee’s abortion ban
Dr. Amy Gordon Bono, a primary care physician, speaking outside the Tennessee Capitol on Wednesday about the state's "trigger law" that bans abortions. The law took effect at midnight. (Photo: John Partipilo) Knoxville obstetrics and gynecology doctor Nikki Zite has treated two ectopic pregnancies since Roe v. Wade was overturned...
