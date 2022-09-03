29 Athletes That I Knew Were Rich, But They Are SO Filthy Rich It's Actually Nuts

Well, I figured out where I went wrong in life. Turns out I should have been a really talented athlete, because THEY MAKE MONEY. Like, a lottttt of money.
giphy.com Here are 29 athletes that are so rich it hurts. Disclaimer, I didn't check their bank accounts, however I did check celebritynetworths.com , and it's probably not that far off— but take everything with a grain of salt. Either way they are all loaded. 1. Michael Phelps: $100 Million Adam Pretty / Getty Images He's made around $75 million from product deals and endorsements alone, and he's the most decorated Olympian ever. Instagram: @m_phelps00 2. Rob Dyrdek: $100 million Donato Sardella He's not just a skateboarder, but also an investor. He founded Street League Skating, aka SLS , and owns a "venture studio" which is a hybrid venture capitalist firm and branding agency. Instagram: @robdyrdek 3. Tony Hawk: $140 million Don Arnold / WireImage Instagram: @tonyhawk 4. Justin Verlander: $150 million Elsa / Getty Images He has a current two-year contract with the Astros for $50 million. That's $25 million a year. Instagram: @justinverlander 5. Triple H: $150 million George Pimentel / WireImage, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images He's not really wrestling anymore, but he still works for the WWE and makes $3 million a year in his position as Head Of Talent Development. Instagram: @tripleh 6. Russell Wilson: $165 million Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images Instagram: @dangerusswilson 7. Rory McIlroy: $170 million Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images Instagram: @rorymcilroy 8. Dwyane Wade: $170 million Ronald Martinez / Getty Images Instagram: @dwyanewade 9. Maria Sharapova: $180 million Chris Hyde / Getty Images She made a lot of money playing tennis and doing brand partnerships, but she also has her own candy company, Sugarpova . Instagram: @mariasharapova 10. Ichiro Suzuki: $180 million Dustin Bradford / Getty Images He made $168,958,064 after 19 seasons of playing baseball. Instagram: @ichirosuzuki19 11. Derek Jeter: $200 million Mike Stobe / Getty Images Instagram: @derekjeter 12. Novak Djokovic: $220 million Martin Keep / AFP via Getty Images Instagram: @djokernole 13. Serena Williams: $250 million Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images She has made $95 million in prize money over the course of her career, not to mention all of her endorsement deals and sponsorships. She also has her own venture capital firm, Serena Ventures . Instagram: @serenawilliams 14. Lewis Hamilton: $285 million Mark Thompson / Getty Images Instagram: @lewishamilton 15. Dale Earnhardt Jr.: $300 million Matt Sullivan / NASCAR via Getty Images Instagram: @dalejr 16. David Beckham: $450 million Matthew Lewis / Getty Images Besides his soccer (sorry, football ) money, he models, does product deals, and recently signed a huge deal to promote the 2022 world cup in Qatar. Instagram: @davidbeckham 17. Christiano Ronaldo: $500 Million Thananuwat Srirasant / Getty Images For the 2021-22 season, he'll make $125 million (before taxes). Instagram: @cristiano 18. Aaron Rodgers: $200 million Quinn Harris / Getty Images Instagram: @aaronrodgers12 19. Manny Pacquiao: $220 million Ethan Miller / Getty Images Instagram: @mannypacquiao 20. Alex Rodriguez: $350 million Michael Loccisano / Getty Images He doesn't play baseball anymore but will be collecting money from his $252 million contract until 2025. MUST BE NICE!!! Instagram: @arod 21. Shaq: $400 million Marcus Ingram / Getty Images for OREO Chocolate Instagram: @shaq 22. Floyd Mayweather: $450 million Al Bello / Getty Images Instagram: @floydmayweather 23. Roger Federer: $550 million Mohamed Farag / Getty Images Instagram: @rogerfederer 24. LeBron James: $600 million Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images His current contract earns him $45 million a year playing for the Lakers. Instagram: @kingjames 25. Lionel Messi: $600 million Matthias Hangst / Getty Images 26. His latest soccer contract made him over $674 million in four years. Instagram: @leomessi 27. Magic Johnson: $620 million Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Other than his basketball earnings, he once owned 125 Starbucks' and a minority stake in the Lakers. He sold both for $100 million. Instagram: @magicjohnson 28. Tiger Woods: $800 million-$1 billion David Cannon / Getty Images He makes around $50 million a year, and is only second to Michael Jordan in career earnings (for an athlete). He actually might be a billionaire now . Instagram: @tigerwoods 29. Michael Jordan: $2.2 Billion Vincent Laforet / AFP via Getty Images He earns 5% of every Nike/Jordan shoe sold . Between just 2002 and 2012 that made him $480 million. He's also a majority owner in the Charlotte Hornets. He's Michael Jordan, people. Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images
