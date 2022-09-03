ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

29 Athletes That I Knew Were Rich, But They Are SO Filthy Rich It's Actually Nuts

By Lauren Yapalater
 4 days ago

Well, I figured out where I went wrong in life. Turns out I should have been a really talented athlete, because THEY MAKE MONEY. Like, a lottttt of money.

Here are 29 athletes that are so rich it hurts. Disclaimer, I didn't check their bank accounts, however I did check celebritynetworths.com , and it's probably not that far off— but take everything with a grain of salt. Either way they are all loaded.

1. Michael Phelps: $100 Million

He's made around $75 million from product deals and endorsements alone, and he's the most decorated Olympian ever.

2. Rob Dyrdek: $100 million

He's not just a skateboarder, but also an investor. He founded Street League Skating, aka SLS , and owns a "venture studio" which is a hybrid venture capitalist firm and branding agency.

3. Tony Hawk: $140 million

He makes approximately $43 a minute thanks to sponsorships, product deals, etc.

4. Justin Verlander: $150 million

He has a current two-year contract with the Astros for $50 million. That's $25 million a year.

5. Triple H: $150 million

He's not really wrestling anymore, but he still works for the WWE and makes $3 million a year in his position as Head Of Talent Development.

6. Russell Wilson: $165 million

He has a four year contract that's up in 2023 , where he makes $35 million a year playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

7. Rory McIlroy: $170 million

So far in 2022 he's made around $26 million in tournament money.

8. Dwyane Wade: $170 million

He's retired now, but during his time in the NBA he made justtttt about $200 million .

9. Maria Sharapova: $180 million

She made a lot of money playing tennis and doing brand partnerships, but she also has her own candy company, Sugarpova .

10. Ichiro Suzuki: $180 million

He made $168,958,064 after 19 seasons of playing baseball.

11. Derek Jeter: $200 million

He's retired but he still makes $30 million a year being Jeter.

12. Novak Djokovic: $220 million

He has made the most prize money of any tennis player ever , which is over $159 million over his career.

13. Serena Williams: $250 million

She has made $95 million in prize money over the course of her career, not to mention all of her endorsement deals and sponsorships. She also has her own venture capital firm, Serena Ventures .

14. Lewis Hamilton: $285 million

In 2021 he made $62 million from just racing.

15. Dale Earnhardt Jr.: $300 million

He retired with more than $400 million in career earnings , the second highest Nascar earner after Jeff Gordon.

16. David Beckham: $450 million

Besides his soccer (sorry, football ) money, he models, does product deals, and recently signed a huge deal to promote the 2022 world cup in Qatar.

17. Christiano Ronaldo: $500 Million

For the 2021-22 season, he'll make $125 million (before taxes).

18. Aaron Rodgers: $200 million

He's set to earn $150 million over the next three years playing for the Packers.

19. Manny Pacquiao: $220 million

His dozens of boxing matches on pay-per-view brought in billions of dollars . Side note, he ran for president in The Philippines in 2022, but lost.

20. Alex Rodriguez: $350 million

He doesn't play baseball anymore but will be collecting money from his $252 million contract until 2025. MUST BE NICE!!!

21. Shaq: $400 million

Aside from his NBA career, he has also invested in dozens of franchises, and now makes $60 million a year in his ventures .

22. Floyd Mayweather: $450 million

He can earn hundreds of millions just from one pay-per-view fight.

23. Roger Federer: $550 million

He has made $130 million in prize money alone throughout his career.

24. LeBron James: $600 million

His current contract earns him $45 million a year playing for the Lakers.

25. Lionel Messi: $600 million

26. His latest soccer contract made him over $674 million in four years.

27. Magic Johnson: $620 million

Other than his basketball earnings, he once owned 125 Starbucks' and a minority stake in the Lakers. He sold both for $100 million.

28. Tiger Woods: $800 million-$1 billion

He makes around $50 million a year, and is only second to Michael Jordan in career earnings (for an athlete). He actually might be a billionaire now .

29. Michael Jordan: $2.2 Billion

He earns 5% of every Nike/Jordan shoe sold . Between just 2002 and 2012 that made him $480 million. He's also a majority owner in the Charlotte Hornets. He's Michael Jordan, people.

