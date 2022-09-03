Janice Dickinson Defended Her Behavior On "America's Next Top Model"

Related
America's Personal Trainer' Tony Little 'Memba Him?!
American fitness instructor and television personality Tony Little was in his mid 20's when he became known as a true fitness guru and infomercial icon back in the 80s. As a former 'Mr. Florida' and a 'Junior America' bodybuilding champion, Tony's fitness career started climbing when he executed fitness and exercise programs after sustaining numerous injuries in a car accident.
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Former Hallmark Star Danica McKellar's Son Asked Why She Quit Acting For So Many Years, And She Gave A Really Thoughtful Answer
Former Hallmark star Danica McKellar's son asked why she quit acting for so many years, prompting her to give a really thoughtful answer.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Calls Chris Rock’s Joke About Murder “Distasteful”
Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister is speaking out about a joke Chris Rock recently made about her sister’s murder. During Rock’s Sunday night show at the Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix, the comedian reportedly said he declined an offer to host the 2023 Academy Awards and compared accepting the hosting gig to returning to the scene of a crime, referencing the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. According to a report from the Arizona Republic, Rock said returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed. More from The...
Alfonso Ribeiro’s Net Worth Is Shocking! See How Much Money the TV Host Makes
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribeiro’s career has taken him down different genres of television and film! The actor has built an impressive net worth since he first began starring in the Will Smith-led sitcom in 1990. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes. What Is...
Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal
Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
Willow Smith Explained Why She Shaved Her Head When She Was 11 Years Old
"However I’m feeling, I like to do that. I don’t really like to think about it too much. I love to be free with it. I think just being me sometimes is radical."
"ICarly" Actor Jennette McCurdy Read A Disturbing Email From Her Mother On "Red Table Talk," And It's Heartbreaking: "You Are An Ugly Monster"
"'I told your brothers about you, and they all said they disown you just like I do,'" McCurdy read out loud from the email. "'We want nothing to do with you.'"
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode
While many photos from Little House on the Prairie usually are shared by Melissa Gilbert, we get one today from another star. Karen Grassle famously played Caroline Ingalls opposite Michael Landon playing Charles Ingalls. This photo that Grassle is sharing with us happens to be from the show’s pilot. The actress talks about it some more and gives a little insight. The show remains a staple of classic TV, many years since its original run on NBC. People still have a fondness for Little House on the Prairie. They filled up the comments section with a lot of platitudes and good wishes for Grassle.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Speaks Out About Youngest Contestant’s Emotional Performance
“America’s Got Talent” is currently in their live shows for this season, and it has been a season packed with talent. From a record six golden buzzer auditions to a new live show setup, the show has had a crazy season. Judge Howdie Mandel reacted to this season’s youngest contestant’s emotional performance.
John Legend Broke Down His Issues With Kanye West And The Reason They "Stopped Being Friends"
"I don’t want to live a life that’s so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t. But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters."
Anne Heche’s son reveals significance of actress’ final resting place
Anne Heche’s sons know that their mom would have loved where they chose to bury her remains after she died following a fiery car crash. Homer Laffoon, 20, detailed in a statement shared with Page Six the reason he and his brother, Atlas Tupper, 13, chose the Hollywood Forever Cemetery as Heche’s last resting place. “My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit,” the statement read. “We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and...
Anne Heche, 'Wag the Dog' and 'Donnie Brasco' star, has died at 53
Anne Heche, an entrancing actor whose versatility powered an admirable career in television and film spanning four decades, has died at 53.
Gina Lollobrigida ‘Amazed by’ Her Long-Lasting Movie Star Fame Despite Retiring From Acting in 1990s
Gina Lollobrigida insists that movies — and movie stars — were different in her day. “I was born at a time when the cinema was really, really powerful,” says the Italian actress. “The stars from those days, including myself, have a long-lasting fame that I am amazed by.”
Can You Guess Which Star This Is Playing Annie In This Adorable Throwback Video?
This entertainer has always been passionate about her craft. Watch this throwback clip of her as Annie inside.
Online Dating Sucks, So We Need To See The Best Dating App Bios Out There
The bio is the window into the soul, and if you have a good one, we want to hear it.
