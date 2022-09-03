ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janice Dickinson Defended Her Behavior On "America's Next Top Model"

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

One of the worst things in life has been the realization that America's Next Top Model was not the show we thought it was.

CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

While it seemed like good entertainment at the time, looking back, a lot of the situations the models were subjected to were cruel, insensitive, and just so cringe-y.

CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Janice Dickinson was featured on the show as a judge and was arguably the most blunt of them all, never mincing words when it came time to critique the models.

Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Charmaine Blake PR

And although she's attracted plenty of criticism for the things she's said and done — she just recently came under fire over a resurfaced clip where she voted "no" on contestant Robin Manning because of her weight — Janice says she has "no" regrets.

Mark Makela / Getty Images

"It was acting," she explained on Instagram , in response to a fan question about whether she "regrets" her behavior. "And that's that."

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Janice had previously said that she was encouraged to act like Simon Cowell from American Idol , whose candor helped make the show a hit.

“When I was hired to do ANTM , Tyra [Banks] hired me to be like a female Simon Cowell, to be feeding, in negative fashion, things about the girls,” she told Oprah . “Tyra’s a tough businesswoman, and she does great TV. I respect her as a woman."

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Tyra, however, now agrees that there were "some really off choices" made in the show and has thanked fans for their "honest feedback."

UPN/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch Janice's post here , and let us know what you think about all of this in the comments!

Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals significance of actress’ final resting place

Anne Heche’s sons know that their mom would have loved where they chose to bury her remains after she died following a fiery car crash. Homer Laffoon, 20, detailed in a statement shared with Page Six the reason he and his brother, Atlas Tupper, 13, chose the Hollywood Forever Cemetery as Heche’s last resting place. “My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit,” the statement read. “We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and...
CELEBRITIES
