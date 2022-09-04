Marshfield Medical Center donates $100,000 to Aquatics Center project

Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake presented a $100,000 check to representatives of the Rice Lake Aquatics and Recreation Center on Aug. 26 to boost its fundraising efforts.

“Costs are inflating, and fundraising efforts are continuing,” said Pat Blackaller, vice president of the Aquatics and Recreation Center about the original $7.5 million project that is now projected at $11 million or more.

Aquatics and Recreation Center board treasurer Stefani Fiedler was upbeat about the project. “We’re making good progress,” she said. “Plans are being finalized.”

The aquatics board originally hoped to break ground this summer or fall, but Blackaller said they are now hoping for next spring or early summer. While its timeline keeps getting extended, its mission remains the same — “to provide a modern aquatics and recreational space which will accommodate the health, wellness and athletic needs of our community.”

MMC Chief Administrative Officer Brad Groseth remarked, “The center — which is planned to offer two pools, a gym area, walking track and community rooms — will be a tremendous benefit to our community, providing people many healthy offerings. Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake looks forward to continuing to offer our aquatic therapy to patients in the new center.

“Marshfield Clinic Health System’s mission is to enrich lives and create healthy communities,” he added. “We are proud to help give back to the community through our commitment to and support of the aquatic center project. It is exciting to see this project begin to take form, and to be a part of its development.”

Additional information and updates on the aquatics center can be found on its website, rlarc.org .