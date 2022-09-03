Read full article on original website
Related
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
Duluth Aims for High Tech in ‘Holistic Approach’ to Logistics
An order from Duluth Trading Co. for a pair of AKHG trail tech leggings in the shade marsh olive will be processed within two hours once its Georgia fulfillment center is up and running next July. The halo facility for Mount Horeb, Wis.-based Duluth Holdings Inc.’s logistics network will be the roughly 500,000-square-foot property in Adairsville, about 60 miles north of Atlanta, where it will stand as the workwear retailer’s first automated center. The automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) inside will be powered by Toyota Advanced Logistics’ supply chain business Bastian Solutions. There, robots will help in squeezing out efficiencies when...
Cannabis startups should have the same opportunities as other businesses
Legalize and decriminalize marijuana sales, use and possession under federal law to level the playing field for cannabis entrepreneurs.
Comments / 0