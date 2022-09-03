Read full article on original website
Related
Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Sunday Night Football will look slightly different for the 2022 NFL season. Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels as the lead play-by-play man this fall, with Cris Collinsworth staying on as color analyst, and Melissa Stark joining the broadcast as the new sideline reporter. NBC will show a game on ...
NFL on Amazon: How to watch Thursday Night Football this season
Thursday Night Football will look a little different as the 2022 NFL schedule kicks off. Starting this season, Amazon Prime will be the exclusive home of the league's Thursday night package. Originally set to start in the 2023 NFL season, Amazon and the NFL agreed to start the new arrangement this ...
WEEI staff predict the 2022 Patriots season
With the start of the 2022 NFL season finally here, the WEEI on-air staff put their New England Patriots predictions in writing, to be ridiculed or applauded by all.
Comments / 0