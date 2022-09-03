ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Sunday Night Football will look slightly different for the 2022 NFL season. Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels as the lead play-by-play man this fall, with Cris Collinsworth staying on as color analyst, and Melissa Stark joining the broadcast as the new sideline reporter. NBC will show a game on ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy