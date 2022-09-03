ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
People

A Soft and 'Cozy' Blanket That Amazon Shoppers Love Is on Sale for as Little as $9 Right Now

“I bought two and I’m getting ready to buy a third” Although it's still technically summer, September marks the turning of the seasons — which means the changing of the leaves, knee-high boots, and pumpkin everything is just around the corner. And while that may certainly still be a few weeks away, Amazon is already marking down prices on tons of fall must-have essentials.  Those discounts include the Newcosplay Super Soft Blanket, which is as little as $9 right now. The flannel blanket is made from 100 percent...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Aldi is selling a nine-function Tefal air fryer for all your cooking needs

If rustling up healthy meals with minimal effort sounds too good to be true, let us introduce you to air fryers. The kitchen gadget not only serves up fried food using little to no oil, but is recommended as being far more cost effective compared with cookers.Creating deliciously crispy finishes without having to resort to a deep-fat fryer, the do-it-all kitchen appliance has multiple functions, including dehydrating, roasting, rotisserie and more.Plus, energy provider Utilita has stated air fryers are more energy-efficient than your usual cooker – which, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer...
RECIPES
Food & Wine

This Breakfast Sandwich Maker with 21,000+ Five-Star Ratings Delivers 'Restaurant-Style' Meals in Minutes

Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day. And whether you prefer your meals savory, sweet, or a mix of each — getting your fix on busy mornings can sometimes be a challenge. Fortunately, satisfying your cravings has never been easier with this handy little breakfast appliance that delivers restaurant-quality sandwiches in a jiff.
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Pressure Cooking#Oven#Soups#Multi Cooker
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Mashed

Wendy's Announced Some Exciting New Deals For September

While Wendy's is not generally known for changing up its menu, the fast food restaurant is revered for its deals. A Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and medium fry both cost $1.99 at most locations, making Wendy's a cheap spot to get some food on the fly. And who could resist the Wendy's 4 for $4 customizable combo? In today's economy, most would agree that's a steal.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
WEIGHT LOSS
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy