One of Georgia's standouts from last weekend's 49-3 neutral-site win over Oregon was named as a top 10 performer in Week 1 by NFL Draft prospects by Pro Football Focus on Tuesday. Super senior Chris Smith was named No. 3 on the list as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week had six tackles, a tackle for loss, and an interception in the 49-3 blowout win over Oregon. Smith was part of a Dawgs defense that held the Ducks without a touchdown, the first time Oregon had been kept out of the end zone since 2017.

ATHENS, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO