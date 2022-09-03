ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Wide receiver Caleb Chapman dealing with early season injury

The Oregon Ducks were without a few players for their week one game against the Georgia Bulldogs last week, and one of those players was senior wide receiver Caleb Chapman. The Texas A&M transfer didn't suit up for the game, and ahead of Oregon's week two opponent Eastern Washington we learned why.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Georgia football's Chris Smith named No. 3 performer among 2023 NFL Draft prospects in Week 1

One of Georgia's standouts from last weekend's 49-3 neutral-site win over Oregon was named as a top 10 performer in Week 1 by NFL Draft prospects by Pro Football Focus on Tuesday. Super senior Chris Smith was named No. 3 on the list as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week had six tackles, a tackle for loss, and an interception in the 49-3 blowout win over Oregon. Smith was part of a Dawgs defense that held the Ducks without a touchdown, the first time Oregon had been kept out of the end zone since 2017.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

DuckTerritory's Wednesday practice report for week two

EUGENE, Ore. - With Eastern Washington approaching on the calendar, Oregon jumped back into practice in full pads on Wednesday morning. Oregon offensive linemen Bram Walden and Jackson Powers-Johnson returned to practice on Tuesday. They again participated on Wednesday, showing that health may favor Oregon this weekend. However, Ryan Walk was absent again on Wednesday.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Casey Rogers and Oregon excited for another opportunity to show they're better than what they showed

Starting defensive lineman Casey Rogers spoke about how he and the Oregon program are not satisfied with how they performed against Georgia this past Saturday and how they are excited for the chance against Eastern Washington to show everyone they are better than they looked. Rogers spoke about how the team is preparing for its week two opponent.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Dabo Swinney: Clemson football prepares same 'whether we are playing Furman or Alabama'

Clemson football did not come rocketing out of the gate in Week 1 against Georgia Tech, but the Tigers managed to pull away late for a 41-10 victory against the Yellow Jackets Monday in Atlanta. A performance in which Clemson's offense struggled through halftime results in the Tigers dropping a spot from No. 4 to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 rankings Tuesday, though head coach Dabo Swinney's group now gets a chance to work out the kinks at home in Week 2 against Furman.
CLEMSON, SC
accesswdun.com

Dirt bike/ATV crash claims life of Hart County teen

A Hart County teen died of injuries when the Honda dirt bike he was riding struck a Honda four-wheeler Saturday in Hart County. Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell reported the 14-year-old dirt bike rider, whose name has not been released yet, was following the ATV on Beaverdam Farm Road when the four-wheeler attempted to turn left.
HART COUNTY, GA
