Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
Meet the class: Blake Purchase commitment bumps Oregon to No. 1 in the Pac-12
Recruiting has continued to flourish at Oregon under first-time head coach Dan Lanning. After landing five verbal commitments in August, the Ducks have landed two in the first week of September. Four-star DL A'Mauri Washington was the first to commit, and four-star LB Blake Purchase pulled the trigger late on...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s loss to Georgia, home opener
Oregon is coming off a 49-3 loss to Georgia, its most lopsided loss since 2016. The Ducks host Eastern Washington on Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference tonight to review UO’s loss to Georgia and look ahead to this week’s matchup.
Wide receiver Caleb Chapman dealing with early season injury
The Oregon Ducks were without a few players for their week one game against the Georgia Bulldogs last week, and one of those players was senior wide receiver Caleb Chapman. The Texas A&M transfer didn't suit up for the game, and ahead of Oregon's week two opponent Eastern Washington we learned why.
Georgia vs. Samford: Chris Hatcher previews Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp
Samford football coach Chris Hatcher once hired Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp on his staff at Valdosta State, and he knows both of his former colleagues have no plans to take it easy on him during Saturday's game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant win over Oregon in Week 1 while Samford outlasted Kennesaw State, 27-17.
PODCAST: Oregon moves into the top spot in recruiting for the Pac-12
The Oregon Ducks now have the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 for college football recruiting in the 2023 class. Where is this recruiting class about to go, and what areas of focus could we see the Ducks spend time on moving forward? Let us get you caught up on all things Oregon football recruiting.
Dan Lanning looking to see improved execution on defense as the Ducks gear up for Eastern Washington
Dan Lanning wasn't happy with how the Oregon Ducks executed some drills during Wednesday's practice as the Ducks prepare for their home-opener against Eastern Washington on September 10th from inside Autzen Stadium. Following practice, he filled in the media about what went wrong in practice and why the Ducks have to fix it.
Georgia football's Chris Smith named No. 3 performer among 2023 NFL Draft prospects in Week 1
One of Georgia's standouts from last weekend's 49-3 neutral-site win over Oregon was named as a top 10 performer in Week 1 by NFL Draft prospects by Pro Football Focus on Tuesday. Super senior Chris Smith was named No. 3 on the list as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week had six tackles, a tackle for loss, and an interception in the 49-3 blowout win over Oregon. Smith was part of a Dawgs defense that held the Ducks without a touchdown, the first time Oregon had been kept out of the end zone since 2017.
CFB Notes: USC feeds Jordan Addison, DJ Uiagalelei needs some help, Florida's new game-changer
College football’s marathon Week 1 is complete, which makes it an ideal time to examine some of the notable performances from the extended slate of action. While it’s too early to draw extensive conclusions from a single week of play, these early-season performances can tell you a lot about a player’s potential season-long path.
DuckTerritory's Wednesday practice report for week two
EUGENE, Ore. - With Eastern Washington approaching on the calendar, Oregon jumped back into practice in full pads on Wednesday morning. Oregon offensive linemen Bram Walden and Jackson Powers-Johnson returned to practice on Tuesday. They again participated on Wednesday, showing that health may favor Oregon this weekend. However, Ryan Walk was absent again on Wednesday.
WATCH: Casey Rogers and Oregon excited for another opportunity to show they're better than what they showed
Starting defensive lineman Casey Rogers spoke about how he and the Oregon program are not satisfied with how they performed against Georgia this past Saturday and how they are excited for the chance against Eastern Washington to show everyone they are better than they looked. Rogers spoke about how the team is preparing for its week two opponent.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Georgia impresses visiting prospects
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong says recruiting is only going to get better for Georgia after their 49-3 thrashing of Oregon.
Dabo Swinney: Clemson football prepares same 'whether we are playing Furman or Alabama'
Clemson football did not come rocketing out of the gate in Week 1 against Georgia Tech, but the Tigers managed to pull away late for a 41-10 victory against the Yellow Jackets Monday in Atlanta. A performance in which Clemson's offense struggled through halftime results in the Tigers dropping a spot from No. 4 to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 rankings Tuesday, though head coach Dabo Swinney's group now gets a chance to work out the kinks at home in Week 2 against Furman.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Has Strong Words About Kirby, Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - Kirby Smart‘s Georgia Bulldogs were the focus of some eye-popping comments from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Monday. The No. 3 Bulldogs’ 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon Saturday was the topic of conversation, and the ESPN analyst certainly had something to say about the Dawgs.
Projected starter out for the year plus other injury updates after Georgia
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provides an injury update on the team after the team's season-opener against Georgia, the loss of a projected starter, and other key notes.
Cade Klubnik's day as Clemson starter is coming
247Sports' Brandon Marcello thinks freshman Cade Klubnik will soon replace DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson's starting quarterback, and explains why that's not necessarily a knock on Uiagalelei's talent.
Cade Klubnik discusses adjusting to college ball, playing in first game, Adam Randall
On Wednesday, Clemson true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik met the media for the first time. The primary takeaways are below. "It was so fun. Great to finally be out there. Always dreamed of playing college football. It was fun to be out there and live it." — Said Hunter Helms...
