Knoxville, TN

NEW: Shooting victim was 17-year-old boy

Authorities on Tuesday said the victim of last week’s fatal shooting in North Knoxville was a 17-year-old boy. They also said that three other people were in the victim’s SUV when someone in an “unknown suspect vehicle” opened fire on them Friday on Washington Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
wvlt.tv

Concern grows after attempted kidnapping, rape in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days after a the tragic death of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, a scary morning for a woman jogging in downtown Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, a woman was attacked by 34 year-old Japa Goins outside of the Subway in Market Square. “It’s unsettling...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

More info released on OR house fire

A home on Norton Road in Oak Ridge was described as “a total loss” after a Sunday afternoon fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire at 104 Norton Road at around 5 pm Sunday, and when they arrived, crews reported seeing a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the home. The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes after the arrival of the first emergency responders, but crews remained on scene for the next several hours puttingout hot spots.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wbiw.com

Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man

INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wvlt.tv

Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting

Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out. Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton. Updated: 5 hours ago. David Stone told his wife that he would head to Knoxville, Tennessee. Here’s where to save...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN

