NEW: Shooting victim was 17-year-old boy
Authorities on Tuesday said the victim of last week’s fatal shooting in North Knoxville was a 17-year-old boy. They also said that three other people were in the victim’s SUV when someone in an “unknown suspect vehicle” opened fire on them Friday on Washington Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Knoxville Cold Case: murder of Wayne Humphrey remains unsolved
Wayne Humphrey, 41, died at the scene after the shooting on Brooks Avenue on March 18, 2021.
Woman charged with DUI after car crashes into Knoxville bar
A woman has been charged with a DUI after she drove into a bar, leaving multiple people injured according to the Knoxville Police Department.
One arrested after police pursuit in Madisonville
One person has been arrested following a pursuit in Madisonville.
Man arrested, charged after early morning assault in Market Square
A homeless man is under arrest and accused of assaulting a fem in downtown Knoxville.
Escaped inmate caught in Morristown, second still on the run
One of the two Cocke County inmates who escaped while on a litter crew has been captured according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
TBI: 27-year-old man shot dead during arrest attempt by trooper in Jonesborough
A 27-year-old man with active criminal warrants was shot and killed in the midst of a struggle with a Tennessee State Trooper. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the Wednesday morning incident in Washington County where Tyler Michael Gardner died at the scene in a field off 5 Oaks Road.
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping, rape in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days after a the tragic death of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, a scary morning for a woman jogging in downtown Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, a woman was attacked by 34 year-old Japa Goins outside of the Subway in Market Square. “It’s unsettling...
TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
Knoxville Police release traffic, crash data from Labor Day weekend
Knoxville Police Department released the traffic report revealing zero fatal crashes in the area during Labor Day weekend.
KPD: Two people injured after a woman drove into a North Knoxville bar after drinking at it
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a woman was charged after she backed into a sign at the front of a North Knoxville bar and then drove her car into the front of the building. Two people had non-life-threatening injuries because of the crash, according to police.
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
More info released on OR house fire
A home on Norton Road in Oak Ridge was described as “a total loss” after a Sunday afternoon fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire at 104 Norton Road at around 5 pm Sunday, and when they arrived, crews reported seeing a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the home. The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes after the arrival of the first emergency responders, but crews remained on scene for the next several hours puttingout hot spots.
Maynardville man arrested, charged after road rage incident on Ailor Gap Road
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maynardville man was arrested and charged after allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman during a road rage incident. Union County 9-1-1 received a call from a woman who was in a road rage incident on Ailor Gap Road, Monday around 6:23 p.m. The...
Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man
INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
Bean Station Police find meth during Labor Day weekend stop
Bean Station Police found more than they were expecting during a routine traffic stop over the holiday weekend.
Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting
Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out. Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton. Updated: 5 hours ago. David Stone told his wife that he would head to Knoxville, Tennessee. Here’s where to save...
BCSO: Reward offered leading to arrest, conviction of person who left scene of crash that killed Maryville man
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced Tuesday the family of Gary Burchfield is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who struck and killed Burchfield on Peach Orchard Road on Aug. 4. According to a release by...
Residents call for change to drive safely on Chapman Highway
Some South Knoxville drivers, who drive on Chapman Highway, are struggling to find safe options for making a left-hand turn near the Ford Valley area.
