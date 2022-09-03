ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Suitember"

David Elkus, owner of Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers and Todd’s Menswear a third-generation men’s clothier, says suits can allow people to better express themselves and boost performance at work.

During the month of September the shops are hosing Suitember, a men's shopping event that achieves two goals: to help people realize the benefits of wearing suits and to give portions of proceeds to local charities.

The shops are located at:

Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers
27888 Orchard Lake Rd
Farmington Hills, MI  48334
(248) 865-9960

Todd’s Menswear
520 W. 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 865-9963

To learn more, visit suitember.com .

