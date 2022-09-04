ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Momoa just fulfilled many people's fantasies and slapped James Corden

By Greg Evans
 4 days ago

Dune and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has just done what we presume lots of people would like to do and slap James Corden - albeit in a friendly way.

The 43-year-old actor was Corden's guest on the latest edition of The Late Late Show where the two fooled around and made a summer montage where the pair pretended to go to places like France, Italy and Egypt and also did other things like BBQ and fish.

They also both dressed up as Aquaman, the DC superhero that Momoa is best known for playing. The segment does end on a rather dark note as the two plunge over the side of a cliff in a car and explode in a fiery wreckage. It's quite a montage, we have to say...

However, the best moment of Momoa's appearance might have been at the end where the two took part in the TikTok tortilla challenge.

For those that don't know, the challenge involves two people filling their mouths with water and then playing rock, paper, scissor. Whoever loses the game is then hit in the face with a cold tortilla and if they spit out the water they lose the challenge overall.

Jason Momoa & James Make a Summer Montage www.youtube.com


Of course, it's all fun and games but given that Corden is a very divisive figure at best we can imagine that people got a kick out of this for the wrong reasons.

At least it wasn't anything like the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap, with the latter recently unloading on Smith for the 'ugly' moment at the Oscars.

