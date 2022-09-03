ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

Iowa State vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Iowa State (1-0), Iowa (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
AMES, IA
106.9 KROC

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa City, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
South Dakota State
City
Hawkeye, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Brookings, SD
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Brookings, SD
Football
Brookings, SD
College Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
KOEL 950 AM

Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”

[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxfalls.business

Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return

If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Kirk Ferentz
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run

I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
INDEPENDENCE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#College Football#Sdsu
earnthenecklace.com

Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?

The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
KELOLAND TV

DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
ARLINGTON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Highway patrol investigating crash north of Sioux Falls

Authorities have released more information on a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The highway patrol says that a Cadillac was traveling northbound on 468th Avenue and was cresting the hill when the driver saw a southbound Buick move into the northbound lane, attempting to pass another vehicle. The Cadillac and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
104.5 KDAT

State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80

A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
LORTON, VA
KCRG.com

Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok after rolling her SUV on a county road Sunday night. It happened around 9:34 p.m. Sunday night at E Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Dezstanee Brown had been traveling east on E Urbana Road close to Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its top. Center Point Ambulance transported Brown to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy