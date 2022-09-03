Read full article on original website
College Football News
Iowa State vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview
Iowa State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Iowa State (1-0), Iowa (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Agriculture is the heartbeat of our state, and when there’s a chance for a cooperative to create a pork processing plant, it could be a win for everyone. There is one item of concern, though, and that’s the location. “I just want...
Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return
If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
One person killed in east South Dakota shooting
Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande told sister station KELOLAND News one person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington.
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
South Dakota student leaving instead of cutting hair as school defends dress code
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The parents of an O’Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn’t want to cut them. Administration told the […]
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?
The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
Highway patrol investigating crash north of Sioux Falls
Authorities have released more information on a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The highway patrol says that a Cadillac was traveling northbound on 468th Avenue and was cresting the hill when the driver saw a southbound Buick move into the northbound lane, attempting to pass another vehicle. The Cadillac and...
State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80
A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok after rolling her SUV on a county road Sunday night. It happened around 9:34 p.m. Sunday night at E Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Dezstanee Brown had been traveling east on E Urbana Road close to Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its top. Center Point Ambulance transported Brown to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
