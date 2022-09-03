Read full article on original website
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide For September 2022
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in September 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Saturday September 10 2022. The September Full Moon is a Harvest Moon. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean.
San Clemente Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022
San Clemente Free Daily Summer Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the San Clemente Trolley!. Daily Service Friday May 27 2022 thru Sunday September 25 2022. Red Line Daily and Blue Line Daily. Trolleys every 15 minutes. Monday thru...
Laguna Beach Daily Trolleys Guide Tuesday September 6 2022
Laguna Beach Free Trolleys Tuesday September 6 2022. You can ride the Laguna Beach Trolley to dining, shopping, beaches and Dana Point. You can ride the Laguna Beach Trolley on Coast Highway daily to Dana Point. Residents and Visitors are Encouraged to take the Free Trolley. LB Trolley Non-Summer Season...
South Orange County Blood Drive Wednesday September 7 2022
South Orange County Blood Drive Wednesday September 7 2022. Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center is located at 22971 Mill Creek Drive. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in September 2022. The American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives in South OC Beaches throughout 2022. You can...
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
Dana Point City Meetings Guide For September 2022
Dana Point Community Members can participate in Dana Point City Meetings during the Month of September 2022. South OC Beaches has all the information for you to participate in Dana Point City Meetings. Dana Point Community Engagement Fall 2022. Dana Point City Meetings are at Dana Point City Plaza. Dana...
Laguna Beach Power Outage On Labor Day Monday September 5 2022
Laguna Beach Power Outage On Labor Day Monday September 5 2022. UPDATE: 7:30pm: SCE is not showing a current power outage in Laguna Beach. The City of Laguna Beach and Southern California Edison (SCE) are reporting a Power Outage In Laguna Beach on Monday September 5 2022. Southern California Edison...
Irvine Farmers Market Tuesday September 6 2022
Irvine Farmers Market on Tuesday September 6 2022. Lots of great produce, food, and custom crafts available at this great little market in a beautiful location. Irvine Farmers Market at Irvine Regional Park at 9:00am-1:00pm. Irvine Farmers Market at 1 Irvine Park Road in Irvine California. For more information please...
Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
Part of 5 Freeway Closed North of LA Due to Route Fire Damage
Labor Day travelers faced significant holiday delays on a stretch of the 5 Freeway that remains partially closed Monday north of Los Angeles due to damage from a wildfire. Two lanes on the northbound side of the main route between Southern and Northern California through the state’s Central Valley remain closed. Repairs are needed on a wall damaged by the Route Fire, which began Wednesday and burned more than 5,200 acres in the Castaic area.
Small earthquake rattles near Manhattan Beach
LOS ANGELES - A small earthquake struck Sunday morning near Manhattan Beach. The 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit just after 6 a.m. with a depth of 11.8 km, according to the USGS. There is no word on any damage or injuries.
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA (Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Rancho Cucamonga a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
Fatal traffic collision prompts road closures in Malibu
One person died in a traffic collision in Malibu Sunday. All northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road were closed from PCH to Civic Center Way. All PCH lanes were closed from Civic Center Way to Malibu Canyon, the city announced. People who usually drive through the area were encouraged to take an alternative route. At […]
Parts of San Fernando Valley see rain, lightning amid heat wave
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — As a brutal heat wave continues in Southern California, parts of the San Fernando Valley Friday evening saw some unexpected rain and lightning. In Sun Valley, steady rain fell for a short time, much to the surprise of residents. Drivers were caught off guard by...
Brush Fire Breaks Out North East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire called the Mint Fire broke out north east of Santa Clarita in Acton Saturday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a brush fire on the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
‘Fairview Fire’ in Hemet grows to 2,000 acres; 2 killed, several homes destroyed
Two people died and another was injured as a brush fire spread rapidly through the city of Hemet in Riverside County Monday, destroying several homes, Cal Fire said. The Fairview Fire, which was first reported around 2 p.m., had burned approximately 2,000 acres and was listed as 5% contained as of 10 p.m. Seven structures […]
Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site
The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
