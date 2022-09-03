Read full article on original website
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide For September 2022
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in September 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Saturday September 10 2022. The September Full Moon is a Harvest Moon. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean.
Laguna Beach Daily Trolleys Guide Tuesday September 6 2022
Laguna Beach Free Trolleys Tuesday September 6 2022. You can ride the Laguna Beach Trolley to dining, shopping, beaches and Dana Point. You can ride the Laguna Beach Trolley on Coast Highway daily to Dana Point. Residents and Visitors are Encouraged to take the Free Trolley. LB Trolley Non-Summer Season...
San Clemente Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022
San Clemente Free Daily Summer Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the San Clemente Trolley!. Daily Service Friday May 27 2022 thru Sunday September 25 2022. Red Line Daily and Blue Line Daily. Trolleys every 15 minutes. Monday thru...
Dana Point City Meetings Guide For September 2022
Dana Point Community Members can participate in Dana Point City Meetings during the Month of September 2022. South OC Beaches has all the information for you to participate in Dana Point City Meetings. Dana Point Community Engagement Fall 2022. Dana Point City Meetings are at Dana Point City Plaza. Dana...
Laguna Beach Power Outage On Labor Day Monday September 5 2022
Laguna Beach Power Outage On Labor Day Monday September 5 2022. UPDATE: 7:30pm: SCE is not showing a current power outage in Laguna Beach. The City of Laguna Beach and Southern California Edison (SCE) are reporting a Power Outage In Laguna Beach on Monday September 5 2022. Southern California Edison...
