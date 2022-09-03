Read full article on original website
The Best Pumpkin Patches to Visit in LA with Kids
For most of the country, the slide into fall begins with cool mornings and crunchy leaves underfoot but for us in LA, pumpkin patch season usually coincides with warmer daily temperatures (the crunchy leaves we still get but that’s because things are just dried out and brittle—less changing of the leaves). But that’s okay—you can still play the part—just pair your seasonal flannel or scarf over shorts and flip flops—no one said cool autumn weather is a must for picking out the best pumpkin. Speaking of, when you are ready to embrace all the gourds, spice and everything nice about fall, use our handy guide for where and when to go to get your pumpkin fix. Whether you are looking for festive fall celebrations, a quaint patch, an Instagram-worthy experience or just a place to pick up a pumpkin or two on the way home, your guide to the best pumpkin patches in LA is here.
Orange County Business Journal
South Coast Plaza to Host Bloomingdale’s 150 Anniversary
South Coast Plaza will be one of the select shopping centers to host Bloomingdale’s 150th anniversary this weekend. The retailer will have special activations and shopping experiences for local consumers at the Costa Mesa store to highlight its anniversary campaign and to reveal an 150th collection and new anniversary branding.
orangecoast.com
On the Market: A Sunset Beach Home with Beach Frontage
This three-story home has 70 feet of beach frontage. Of note: Take a dip in the pool with a beachfront deck and rinse off at the outdoor shower. Alexis Pico is a doctor of veterinary medicine at Stonecreek Animal Hospital. She shares advice for keeping your pets cool this month.
newsantaana.com
South Bristol development public meeting set for tonight at Saddleback H.S.
A developer is hosting a public meeting tonight about a huge development in the works for a commercial area located at 3600 South Bristol Street, just north of the South Coast Plaza. The meeting will be held on Sep. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Nest at Saddleback High School, located at 2802 S. Flower St., in Santa Ana.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide For September 2022
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in September 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Saturday September 10 2022. The September Full Moon is a Harvest Moon. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean.
Placentia restaurant credits salsa as secret ingredient for street taco success
Our Localish crew is in Placentia in Orange County, trying out street-style tacos. Restaurant owners consider a street taco authentic only if you finish the taco in just three bites.
localocnews.com
Pietrini Pizza Napoletana makes the Top 20 list of pizzerias in the OC Register
The front page of today’s print edition of the Orange County Register has an article about locations to get creative and tasty pizza in Orange County — and a farewell article from Brad A. Johnson, the food critic of the Register for the last ten years. I have...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Riverside, CA — 15 Top Places!
Make your way to the charming city of Riverside in California to enjoy a memorable food-filled getaway by dining at its many terrific brunch restaurants. It has quaint eateries offering a relaxed dining experience, a family-friendly vibe to dine with your loved ones, or a lively atmosphere for a fun time with friends.
southocbeaches.com
South Orange County Blood Drive Wednesday September 7 2022
South Orange County Blood Drive Wednesday September 7 2022. Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center is located at 22971 Mill Creek Drive. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in September 2022. The American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives in South OC Beaches throughout 2022. You can...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Daily Trolleys Guide Tuesday September 6 2022
Laguna Beach Free Trolleys Tuesday September 6 2022. You can ride the Laguna Beach Trolley to dining, shopping, beaches and Dana Point. You can ride the Laguna Beach Trolley on Coast Highway daily to Dana Point. Residents and Visitors are Encouraged to take the Free Trolley. LB Trolley Non-Summer Season...
Eater
Los Angeles’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
The past six months witnessed some of Los Angeles’s biggest restaurant openings, including Saffy’s from the Bestia and Bavel team in East Hollywood, chef Ray Garcia’s Asterid at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and semi-hidden sushi destination Sawa in Little Tokyo. Chef José Andrés is back this fall with a handful of new projects — and more are coming — while some of the nation’s most prominent restaurateurs from Chicago and Louisiana are looking to make their mark in LA. From reborn Italian hangouts favored by the Rat Pack to America’s most famous fried chicken, here now are the most anticipated restaurants slated to arrive this fall and early winter.
orangecoast.com
Garrison Brothers Bourbon is Taking Over Orange County
September, also known as National Bourbon Heritage Month: A time for welcoming the changing of seasons with a heavy pour of the world’s finest bourbon whiskey. But in Orange County, a celebration of this amber spirit calls for the most unique, exclusive dining experiences. All through September, Garrison Brothers...
southocbeaches.com
Irvine Farmers Market Tuesday September 6 2022
Irvine Farmers Market on Tuesday September 6 2022. Lots of great produce, food, and custom crafts available at this great little market in a beautiful location. Irvine Farmers Market at Irvine Regional Park at 9:00am-1:00pm. Irvine Farmers Market at 1 Irvine Park Road in Irvine California. For more information please...
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove accepting online applications for Garden Grove Police positions
The City of Garden Grove is seeking qualified and committed candidates who are service-oriented and passionate about making a difference in the community to join the Garden Grove Police Department. The City is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 29, 2022. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join.
orangecountytribune.com
Hotter and then some showers
Those of us sweating in Tuesday’s 93-degree heat in the West Orange County area may not be comforted that it will soon be considered a “cool” day. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for daytime highs to climb to 99 on Wednesday, 98 on Thursday and 97 on Friday. On Saturday, thunderstorms and showers are expected to cool us off to 81 and give our lawns a bit of a respite.
dailytitan.com
Some Fullerton streets chosen for 2023 makeover
Several major and residential streets in Fullerton will undergo repavement to improve road conditions, the Fullerton city council voted at their last meeting. Roadwork is expected to take place from spring through fall of 2023. David Grantham, principal civil engineer of the Infrastructure and Natural Resources Advisory Committee of Fullerton,...
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
fullertonobserver.com
A History of Brea Creek
A group of Kizh (also called Tongva or Gabrieleno) people were witnesses to a very unusual sight on July 29, 1769. An exotic new people had arrived at their village, speaking a totally unfamiliar language, accompanied by bizarre animals, and with unknown technology. Despite any misgivings they may have had, the Kizh eventually decided to welcome the strangers, extending their hospitality by showing them the location of a valuable pool of fresh water, an especially valuable commodity in a typically hot and dry Southern California summer.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Power Outage On Labor Day Monday September 5 2022
Laguna Beach Power Outage On Labor Day Monday September 5 2022. UPDATE: 7:30pm: SCE is not showing a current power outage in Laguna Beach. The City of Laguna Beach and Southern California Edison (SCE) are reporting a Power Outage In Laguna Beach on Monday September 5 2022. Southern California Edison...
irvinestandard.com
EV maker Mullen opens Irvine office
Electric vehicle maker Mullen Automotive announced it will open a new development center in Irvine. The 16,000-square-foot facility at 100 Technology Drive will house engineering design and development, styling, program management, marketing and finance teams. “Irvine’s technology hub is a great location for us to anchor our EV team and provides us with the space and potential talent pool to support our growth over the next few years,” says CEO and Chairman David Michery. Mullen is currently developing an SUV crossover, a fleet van and a sports car.
