southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022
San Clemente Free Daily Summer Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the San Clemente Trolley!. Daily Service Friday May 27 2022 thru Sunday September 25 2022. Red Line Daily and Blue Line Daily. Trolleys every 15 minutes. Monday thru...
Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire
Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide For September 2022
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in September 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Saturday September 10 2022. The September Full Moon is a Harvest Moon. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Power Outage On Labor Day Monday September 5 2022
Laguna Beach Power Outage On Labor Day Monday September 5 2022. UPDATE: 7:30pm: SCE is not showing a current power outage in Laguna Beach. The City of Laguna Beach and Southern California Edison (SCE) are reporting a Power Outage In Laguna Beach on Monday September 5 2022. Southern California Edison...
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
southocbeaches.com
South Orange County Blood Drive Wednesday September 7 2022
South Orange County Blood Drive Wednesday September 7 2022. Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center is located at 22971 Mill Creek Drive. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in September 2022. The American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives in South OC Beaches throughout 2022. You can...
As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate
Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
southocbeaches.com
Dana Point City Meetings Guide For September 2022
Dana Point Community Members can participate in Dana Point City Meetings during the Month of September 2022. South OC Beaches has all the information for you to participate in Dana Point City Meetings. Dana Point Community Engagement Fall 2022. Dana Point City Meetings are at Dana Point City Plaza. Dana...
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Planning Commission Meeting Wednesday September 7 2022
The San Clemente Planning Commission Meeting is Wednesday September 7 2022. The Public is encouraged to attend. This Study Session updates Planning Commissioners on City-initiated amendments to Specific Plans that address General Plan goals and policies pertaining to automotive service uses within the Business and Industrial Parks of Rancho San Clemente and Talega Specific Plans.
Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
NBC Los Angeles
Part of 5 Freeway Closed North of LA Due to Route Fire Damage
Labor Day travelers faced significant holiday delays on a stretch of the 5 Freeway that remains partially closed Monday north of Los Angeles due to damage from a wildfire. Two lanes on the northbound side of the main route between Southern and Northern California through the state’s Central Valley remain closed. Repairs are needed on a wall damaged by the Route Fire, which began Wednesday and burned more than 5,200 acres in the Castaic area.
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Near Hemet Quadruples in Size
The Fairview Fire, which is currently just five percent contained, is being battled by 265 fire fighters with 38 fire engines.
Wildfire prompts evacuations near Big Bear
A wildfire erupted in the San Bernardino National Forest Monday, prompting the evacuation of homes and other structures just a short distance from Big Bear Lake. The Radford Fire was estimated to be 200 acres in size with no containment as of 7:15 p.m., officials with the San Bernardino National Forest tweeted. The San Bernardino […]
SDG&E: Over 3,000 customers in Oceanside without power
The San Diego Gas and Electric Company reported more than 3,800 customers in Oceanside were without power Sunday afternoon.
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Sunday
If you thought Saturday was hot, wait until you hear about Sunday's record-breaking temperatures across Southern California for Sept. 4. Escondido set a record of 102 degrees for the hottest temperature on this day, breaking a 1997 record of 101, according to the National Weather Service. Oceanside Harbor set a...
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of Southern California street
A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a California street this week, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the road.
menifee247.com
Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site
The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
‘Fairview Fire’ in Hemet grows to 2,000 acres; 2 killed, several homes destroyed
Two people died and another was injured as a brush fire spread rapidly through the city of Hemet in Riverside County Monday, destroying several homes, Cal Fire said. The Fairview Fire, which was first reported around 2 p.m., had burned approximately 2,000 acres and was listed as 5% contained as of 10 p.m. Seven structures […]
These are the Best French Fries in California
This restaurant has been serving loaded fries in greater Los Angeles since 1951. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - Nothing beats the classic American side dish of fries, but sometimes you want something off the beaten path when you are bored with your usual fast food joint.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
