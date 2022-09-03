ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

San Clemente Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022

San Clemente Free Daily Summer Trolley Guide Tuesday September 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the San Clemente Trolley!. Daily Service Friday May 27 2022 thru Sunday September 25 2022. Red Line Daily and Blue Line Daily. Trolleys every 15 minutes. Monday thru...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
CBS LA

Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire

Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide For September 2022

Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in September 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Saturday September 10 2022. The September Full Moon is a Harvest Moon. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Power Outage On Labor Day Monday September 5 2022

Laguna Beach Power Outage On Labor Day Monday September 5 2022. UPDATE: 7:30pm: SCE is not showing a current power outage in Laguna Beach. The City of Laguna Beach and Southern California Edison (SCE) are reporting a Power Outage In Laguna Beach on Monday September 5 2022. Southern California Edison...
Dana Point, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Dana Point, CA
Dana Point, CA
foxla.com

Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity

MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
MALIBU, CA
southocbeaches.com

South Orange County Blood Drive Wednesday September 7 2022

South Orange County Blood Drive Wednesday September 7 2022. Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center is located at 22971 Mill Creek Drive. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in September 2022. The American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives in South OC Beaches throughout 2022. You can...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate

Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
MOUNTAIN CENTER, CA
southocbeaches.com

Dana Point City Meetings Guide For September 2022

Dana Point Community Members can participate in Dana Point City Meetings during the Month of September 2022. South OC Beaches has all the information for you to participate in Dana Point City Meetings. Dana Point Community Engagement Fall 2022. Dana Point City Meetings are at Dana Point City Plaza. Dana...
DANA POINT, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Clemente Planning Commission Meeting Wednesday September 7 2022

The San Clemente Planning Commission Meeting is Wednesday September 7 2022. The Public is encouraged to attend. This Study Session updates Planning Commissioners on City-initiated amendments to Specific Plans that address General Plan goals and policies pertaining to automotive service uses within the Business and Industrial Parks of Rancho San Clemente and Talega Specific Plans.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Key News Network

Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Part of 5 Freeway Closed North of LA Due to Route Fire Damage

Labor Day travelers faced significant holiday delays on a stretch of the 5 Freeway that remains partially closed Monday north of Los Angeles due to damage from a wildfire. Two lanes on the northbound side of the main route between Southern and Northern California through the state’s Central Valley remain closed. Repairs are needed on a wall damaged by the Route Fire, which began Wednesday and burned more than 5,200 acres in the Castaic area.
CASTAIC, CA
KTLA

Wildfire prompts evacuations near Big Bear

A wildfire erupted in the San Bernardino National Forest Monday, prompting the evacuation of homes and other structures just a short distance from Big Bear Lake. The Radford Fire was estimated to be 200 acres in size with no containment as of 7:15 p.m., officials with the San Bernardino National Forest tweeted. The San Bernardino […]
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
menifee247.com

Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site

The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
MENIFEE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says

Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
GLENDORA, CA

