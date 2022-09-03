Read full article on original website
OKCPD: Man shot near Lyrewood Lane, police investigating
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Liarwood Lane Wednesday evening.
Police investigating after shooting victim found in Del City
Authorities in Del City are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Second passenger dies following pursuit, crash
Authorities say a second passenger has died following a deadly pursuit that occurred last month.
Man arrested following shooting in Luther
One man is behind bars in Oklahoma County following a shooting investigation in Luther.
1 Woman Shot At Northeast OKC Home
Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue. A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment. No potential suspect information...
Police investigating after dispute escalates into shooting in Oklahoma City neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a dispute escalated into a shooting Tuesday morning in a south Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 8:45 a.m., a homeowner and a man on a bicycle got into a dispute in a neighborhood near Southeast 32nd Street and Oklahoma Avenue. Police said both men had guns and, at some point, they exchanged gunfire.
Woman shot in NE Oklahoma City, suspect loose
A woman was rushed from an Oklahoma City residence to a hospital after she was shot Tuesday afternoon.
One arrested for Stillwater apartment fire
Officials say one person has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to an apartment in Stillwater.
Suspect shot in face after trying to break into Oklahoma City apartment, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect was taken to a hospital after authorities said he was shot in the face while trying to break into an Oklahoma City apartment. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect was shot in the face after trying to break into an apartment near Southeast 44th Street and Cherry Hill Lane. The suspect fled the scene, but Del City police later found him at a home on Delmar Road.
Intruder Shot In Face While Climbing Through Woman’s SE OKC Bedroom Window
Two scenes, which are four miles apart, are involving two Oklahoma City metro police departments. Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man was shot in the face Tuesday while climbing into a woman’s bedroom window. Police said the alleged intruder managed to drive himself to a friend’s home...
Spencer PD Under Fire After Woman Found Dead In Car They Checked On Twice
Spencer residents are asking questions after a woman was found dead in her car Monday. Two people had called 911 to report a white car in a ditch near NE 39th and Douglas. Residents say if the officers had checked the driver’s seat, they might have saved the woman’s life.
Father Arrested After Neighbors Find Daughter Wandering In Rain
A metro father was arrested and accused of losing his three and four-year-old children. Police responded to the man's home near South Mustang Rd and Reno after a neighbor reported a little girl wandering the streets in the rain. According to neighbors, it’s a regular occurrence and while they didn’t...
Apartment fire in Stillwater confirmed first degree arson, suspect in custody
STILLWATER (KFOR) – Stillwater Police arrested the suspect charged with first degree arson that burned the attic above two apartments inside the Lakeview Apartments. The fire started around 8 p.m. on Monday evening. No one was injured, with the fire being put out shortly after crews arrived on scene. There is currently no word on […]
Stillwater Police Says Apartment Fire Is Possible Arson, Investigation Underway
Stillwater Police and Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 2119 N. Monroe St. at 7:15 p.m. on Monday. Police said the initial investigation led them to believe that the fire was intentionally set, however the case is still under investigation. The fire is out at this time and...
2 Accused Of DUI After Being Found Unresponsive In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection. On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system...
Cleveland County woman accused of killing granddaughter takes court-appointed attorney
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A Cleveland County woman, who was accused of killing her 3-year-old granddaughter, will take a court-appointed attorney. Originally, she was planning to represent herself. While in court on Wednesday, Becky Vreeland spoke with KOCO during her appearance. Vreeland tried to hand KOCO 5 a stack...
“They were very incoherent, not responding to anything,” 2 arrested following odd encounter with stopped car at OKC intersection
Oklahoma City police had quite the encounter Monday morning after they were called to a stopped vehicle at an intersection on the city's northwest side.
Norman teacher recovering after hit in school drop-off line
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman teacher is recovering after being hit in the drop-off line at school. Parents said it’s an important reminder to just slow down. It happened at Kennedy Elementary in Norman. Parents who spoke with KOCO 5 said it was a ‘chaotic’ scene and warned drivers to slow down because the school is also in a neighborhood.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding a body inside a car in Spencer
SPENCER (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Monday evening near Northeast 36th St. and North Douglas Boulevard in Spencer. There they found a body inside a car just off the road. As of right now, there is no word on what happened to that individual or why the car […]
Body and dash camera footage of the officer involved shooting
Newly released body cam shows chase and arrest of suspect accused of shooting two Oklahoma Co. Deputies.
