News On 6

1 Woman Shot At Northeast OKC Home

Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue. A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment. No potential suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect shot in face after trying to break into Oklahoma City apartment, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect was taken to a hospital after authorities said he was shot in the face while trying to break into an Oklahoma City apartment. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect was shot in the face after trying to break into an apartment near Southeast 44th Street and Cherry Hill Lane. The suspect fled the scene, but Del City police later found him at a home on Delmar Road.
News On 6

2 Accused Of DUI After Being Found Unresponsive In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection. On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman teacher recovering after hit in school drop-off line

NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman teacher is recovering after being hit in the drop-off line at school. Parents said it’s an important reminder to just slow down. It happened at Kennedy Elementary in Norman. Parents who spoke with KOCO 5 said it was a ‘chaotic’ scene and warned drivers to slow down because the school is also in a neighborhood.
NORMAN, OK

