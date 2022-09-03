Read full article on original website
Leah E
4d ago
How could you not notice this cutie?She needs that special someone who will put her first, and in return get unconditional love!♥️💋
Reply(2)
19
nevermind
4d ago
I will take that baby in a heartbeat,it has a beautiful smile and deserve a forever home and lots of love and affection and God bless furbabies ❤️💯 We all need to pull a Betty White and clear the shelters.She would put a smile on my face in a minute
Reply
13
Jen R
4d ago
Thank you for saving her & helping her when she needed it most. I hope she finds her forever home soon ❤️❤️❤️
Reply
19
