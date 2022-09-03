ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Guide to Different Gutter Types & Their Cost

There are various types of gutters designed to protect your home from rainwater. Gutters help divert water away from your home’s foundation. They reduce moisture damage that leads to cracks and mold buildup. You also get to protect your basement from flooding. What Are the Different Types of Gutters?
Cabin Kitchens: Design Essentials and Inspiration

Modern-day cabin kitchens have a wide variety of styles. From the rustic modern log cabin kitchen ideas to sophisticated cabin chalets, there are designs that will interest anyone. Above all, coziness is key in cabin kitchens. For her own cabin renovation featured in House Beautiful, Heidi Caillier valued comfort and...
Senior-Friendly Bedroom Remodeling Ideas

Older adults looking to age in place need a senior-friendly bedroom. Remodeling the bedroom to make it liveable for the elderly isn’t cumbersome. You just have to give up the aesthetics and go for functionality. Several types of aging-in-place furniture are available for remodeling a bedroom. This guide will...
