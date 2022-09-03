Read full article on original website
investing.com
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
investing.com
Oil Down 5% in Near Freefall; Brent Below $90 First Time Since Feb
Investing.com - The selloff in oil accelerated into a near freefall on Wednesday, with global benchmark Brent crude breaking key support of $90 per barrel the first time since February. Twenty-year highs in the dollar that raised the acquisition cost for crude when bought with other currencies; China’s growing COVID...
investing.com
Putin: 'impossible' to isolate Russia, Moscow will turn to Middle East
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said it would be "impossible" to isolate Russia and that Moscow would defy the West's attempts to push Russia off the global stage. Speaking at an economic forum in the eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin said Russia saw more opportunities in entering...
investing.com
Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply
LONDON - The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports Russian gas to Germany will undergo further maintenance, Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) said on Friday after scrapping a Saturday deadline to resume flows, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel. Gazprom was already undergoing maintenance from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, prompting concerns about supply to...
investing.com
Exclusive-UK to announce dozens of new North Sea oil and gas licences -sources
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is expected to announce dozens of new North Sea oil and gas exploration licences in an effort to boost domestic production, two sources familiar with the government's discussions said. The exact number of new licences was still to be confirmed, one of the sources,...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kharkiv settlements retaken, Zelenskiy says; Belarus starts military drills near Polish border – live
Eastern town of Balakliia ‘encircled’ by Ukrainian forces; Belarus exercises will practice ‘liberating territory temporarily seized by the enemy’ says defence ministry
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
investing.com
Oil sinks as demand fears take steam out of OPEC-led rally
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concern returned about the prospect of more interest rate hikes and COVID-19 lockdowns weakening fuel demand, reversing a two-day rally on OPEC+'s first output target cut since 2020. Brent crude settled at $92.83 a barrel, losing $2.91, or 3%. U.S....
investing.com
A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks
We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
investing.com
Russia is gaining from conflict in Ukraine, Putin says
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had gained, not lost, from the conflict in Ukraine because it was embarking on a new sovereign path that would restore its global clout. Putin increasingly casts the conflict in Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation", as...
Markets brace for Truss’s energy package; ECB poised for large rate hike – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as fears of higher borrowing drove the pound to its lowest since 1985
investing.com
Biden administration denies Cheniere's request to sidestep LNG pollution rule
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Tuesday it has denied a request from leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Cheniere Energy Inc to exempt turbines at its two U.S. Gulf Coast terminals from a hazardous pollution rule. The rejection raises questions about whether the Texas-based company...
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
investing.com
Analysis-UK heads for return to "trickle-down" economics under low-tax Truss
LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng look set to revive Margaret Thatcher's 1980s experiment in "trickle-down" low-tax economics, the results of which have been disputed ever since. Truss cast herself as Thatcher's heir in the Conservative Party leadership race, promising tax...
investing.com
Worst not over for EM currencies as U.S. dollar thunders on: Reuters poll
JOHANNESBURG/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies will find it difficult to reclaim ground lost this year as relentless Federal Reserve rate hikes and safe-haven demand keep the dollar ascendant, a Reuters poll of currency strategists found. A stampede into the greenback pushed the wider index of emerging market currencies to...
investing.com
Crude Oil Tests Bottom Despite Bullish Backdrop
Brent and WTI spot prices are now lower than they were before the surprise from OPEC. The cartel yesterday surprised markets with a recommendation to cut oil production quotas by 100,000 BPD from October. The move is small but symbolic. It is the opposite of what the US president had...
Exclusive-Greece plans to repay euro zone bailout loans early for first time - sources
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will repay ahead of schedule 2.7 billion euros of loans owed to euro zone countries under the first bailout it received during its decade-long debt crisis, finance ministry officials told Reuters on Thursday.
investing.com
Dollar Potentially Poised For Reversal After Maximum Pessimism for Europe
The interesting thing about Tuesday’s price action was that crude ended the day flat, or just slightly higher after OPEC announced the production cut over the weekend. In addition, with the NordStream1 announcement last Friday, natural gas also did very little yesterday, despite what is being spun as horrid news for natural gas users across Europe this winter.
investing.com
Oil settles below $90 as recession fears mount
(Reuters) -Oil prices settled sharply lower on Wednesday, slumping below levels seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as downbeat Chinese trade data fed investor worries about recession risks. Brent crude futures settled down $4.83 to $88 a barrel, falling below $90 a barrel for the first since Feb. 8....
