Texas State

epbusinessjournal.com

Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting

Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke hope to define the election on issues viewed as favorable to their own parties. “Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Tom Handy

O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States

This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
beckersasc.com

Texas PA arrested for practicing with a suspended license

A Brownsville, Texas-based physician assistant has been charged for defrauding Medicaid by working with a suspended medical license, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 6. Fernando Mendez, 49, a former physician assistant at CCI Therapy Counseling Centers International, was taken into custody. The Texas Medical Board allegedly ordered suspension of...
Reform Austin

Notable Republicans Endorsing Mike Collier For Lt. Gov.

Retiring Texas Senator Kel Seliger of Amarillo told the Quorum Report on Tuesday that he intends to vote for Mike Collier, the Democratic nominee for Lt. Gov., over the incumbent Republican, Dan Patrick. This comes on the heels of Republican Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley’s announcement Sunday that he is endorsing Collier for Lt. Gov.
KXAN

Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
KHOU

How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
