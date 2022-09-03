Read full article on original website
New Ad From Beto O’Rourke Attacks Governor Abbott and His Plan B
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke aired a new ad. This one attacked Governor Greg Abbott on his recent Plan B announcement for pregnant women. In the video, reporter Julie Fine asks Governor Abbott what he would tell a woman who is raped and not covered under the Texas abortion law.
Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting
Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke hope to define the election on issues viewed as favorable to their own parties. “Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Harris County and State of Texas continue budget battle; Garcia claims win; Comptroller slaps back
Commissioner Adrian Garcia claimed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Comptroller Glenn Hegar were backing off from their investigation, but Hegar's office told ABC13 that's not the case.
2 prominent Republicans endorse Democrat Mike Collier for Texas Lt. Gov.
A Republican judge said Mike Collier's endorsement is less about the party and more about the person who is best for the state of Texas.
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
Cecile Richards, Mike Collier to attend rally for Beto O’Rourke in Austin Tuesday
On Tuesday, Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is holding a rally downtown Austin at the Long Center for the Performing Arts to kick off the last week of his 49-day campaign tour. It comes the same day as a new ad is launching on TV across the state - clipping two segments of Gov. Greg Abbott answering questions about the state’s abortion laws.
Southtown art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
Abbott and Cruz surely won't like this.
O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States
This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
In the New Ad, O’Rourke Wants to Defund the Police
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott released a new ad in his campaign for Texas governor in this November’s election. Abbott is seeking his third re-election for governor of Texas in Austin.
Texas PA arrested for practicing with a suspended license
A Brownsville, Texas-based physician assistant has been charged for defrauding Medicaid by working with a suspended medical license, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 6. Fernando Mendez, 49, a former physician assistant at CCI Therapy Counseling Centers International, was taken into custody. The Texas Medical Board allegedly ordered suspension of...
Notable Republicans Endorsing Mike Collier For Lt. Gov.
Retiring Texas Senator Kel Seliger of Amarillo told the Quorum Report on Tuesday that he intends to vote for Mike Collier, the Democratic nominee for Lt. Gov., over the incumbent Republican, Dan Patrick. This comes on the heels of Republican Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley’s announcement Sunday that he is endorsing Collier for Lt. Gov.
Beto O'Rourke coming to Corpus Christi with civil rights leader Dolores Huerta
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced Tuesday that he will be coming to Corpus Christi in September along with civil rights leader Dolores Huerta. Huerta will host her "Juntos Se Puede" Tour with O'Rourke at her side as they travel to Brownsville, McAllen, Corpus Christi...
Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show
PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
This Is The Richest School District In Texas
This school district is the richest in the state.
