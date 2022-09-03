Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 1:38AM MST until September 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Read full article on original website
Hurricane Kay bringing risks to the Desert Southwest with lots of moisture and chances for heavy rainfall
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As of Wednesday, Hurricane Kay is a Category 2 storm with maximum winds of 100 MPH. Kay's track continues to travel North and is expected to turn West on Friday. By tomorrow very deep moisture moves into the Desert Southwest bringing us very humid and...
Brutal heat wave shatters all-time records, threatens power outages across California and a hurricane could prolong it
(CNN) - A record-breaking heat wave has baked the West for days -- setting record high temperatures, fueling destructive wildfires and threatening rolling power shutoffs in California -- and it could last even longer due to the effects of a strengthening hurricane along Mexico's Pacific coast. "We are now heading...
Holding onto the heat before a surge of moisture arrives
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is another day with intense heat with highs reaching 100-115 for the next few days. An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until 8 p.m. TOMORROW for Imperial County, Yuma is also included. A strengthening hurricane is tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast and will...
Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
A hiker died from heat exhaustion in Arizona and others were injured as dangerously high temps grip the West
(CNN) - A hiker in Arizona died and five others were rescued Monday after getting lost on trails and suffering heat exhaustion as triple-digit temperatures gripped the region, officials said. A man in his 20s was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's...
California prepares for possible power outages
(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - California residents prepare for more possible power outages as the state's record-breaking temperatures are projected to continue. On Tuesday afternoon, california's grid reached peak demand at over 52-thousand mega-watts....hitting an all-time record for the state. The state's maximum capacity is 56-thousand megawatts. Several businesses were forced to close...
Two people dead from another rapidly moving fire in southern California
(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - While possible blackouts continue to hit California, at least two people have died from another brush fire that broke out Monday - spreading rapidly in the southern part. Crews are battling the blaze from above with helicopters and planes as ground crews attempt to protect...
Kari Lake gets local endorsements in visit to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Kari Lake is in Yuma as momentum picks up for her campaign for governor. Tuesday marks Lake's first visit to Yuma since she won the Republican primary, and she received big endorsements from local lawmakers like Mayor Doug Nicholls, County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, and State Representative Tim Dunn.
It’s a HOT Labor Day but cooler days are on the way
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Labor Day! We will continue to deal with hot conditions with highs reaching near 112 or higher. If you have any outdoor plans for Labor Day, make sure to stay cool and hydrate. An Excessive Heat Warning will stay in effect for Southeastern California...
Raley’s executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley’s Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond...
Imperial Irrigation District candidates continue campaigning
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The campaign for Imperial Irrigation District division is unfolding but for division 1, Alex Cardenas says he is ready to continue pushing for water rights. Alex Cardenas is ran for re-election for division one. He currently is on the IID Board of Directors and...
Cocopah Tribe calls out Arizona for building shipping container wall against its wishes
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila...
Monthly report on COVID-19 outcomes based on vaccination status
(KYMA, KECY) - According to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), in July there were unvaccinated individuals ages 5 and older that had 18 times the risk of hospitalization and 47 times the risk of dying than individuals who were caught up with updated COVID-19 vaccines. While unvaccinated individuals...
Farmworkers group continues rallying for workers rights amid heat at capitol
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The United Farm Workers (UFW) and its supporters aren’t backing down from asking for better workplace protections. Under scorching temperatures and only protected by some pop-up tents, the UFW and supporters of the movement are on day seven of their 24-hour vigil at the State Capitol.
Yuma J.C. Penney store fire extinguished by sprinkler system
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says a J.C. Penney store caught fire, damaging a storage room but was extinguished by its sprinkler system. Upon arrival, firefighters saw the building being evacuated and smoke coming from a shoe department storage room. The sprinkler system extinguished the...
Brawley man found stabbed on Main Street
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley says a man was stabbed on Main Street and taken to the hospital. A man was found with multiple stab wounds and was then taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man is in stable condition as of the time of...
Gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs declines to meet Kari Lake in live Arizona governor debate
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Democrat Katie Hobbs on Friday declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor’s office, instead proposing individual interviews with the moderator. The campaign manager for Hobbs, who is currently secretary of state, pointed to a...
El Centro native Andy Ruiz with another big win in the ring, pursues new belt
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - El Centro native Andy Ruiz landed just enough big punches on Luis Ortiz to make up for his mistakes and caution in a narrow victory that kept him on the path to a chance to become the heavyweight champion again. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three...
Greg Abbott allows Plan B pill for rape victims
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says rape victims in his state can take Plan B, known as the "morning-after pill." His remarks follow the lone star state's restrictive abortion trigger law taking effect, which does not include exceptions for rape and incest. The governor says rape victims can...
NBC 11 Sports: Volleyball trifecta!
SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After an 0-2 start to begin the season, the San Luis Sidewinders volleyball have now won two matches in a row. On Tuesday night the Sidewinders handed the Dobson Mustangs their first loss of the season winning in five sets 25-18, 17-25, 28-26, 22-25 and 15-12. Alexis Camacho finished with 3 digs for the Sidewinders. Kristhna Rodriguez added four blocks and Isari Vigil had two kills.
