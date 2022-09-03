Read full article on original website
Luv Givin My Opinion
4d ago
Every one of those students involved in such an attack should be expelled from school and charged as adults, with adult consequences. They have forever traumatized that victim. But watch, the parents of the bully's involved probably have enough money that nothing will be fine to these aggressors!
Reply(2)
9
lance miller
4d ago
we wonder why innocent kids are depressed or turn violent in schools 🙄 peer pressure bullying violence usually precedes incidents with kids turning violent but the fake news keeps that part censored so they can use it for political agendas
Reply
3
Jerry Stinson
4d ago
the whole team should not be allowed to play the rest of the season.but I guess there special.
Reply(1)
4
Related
WKRC
Video: Newport Central Catholic player makes "kick save" to keep volleyball point alive
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While there are certain ways in volleyball a player can make contact with the ball, using the foot -- albeit extremely rare -- is one of them. A Newport Central Catholic High School player did just that to save a point in a match on Saturday at Scott High School.
linknky.com
Highlands, Simon Kenton girls soccer drop games at Lexington Catholic
The Lexington Catholic Cup generally sees some of the best competition from around the state including two or more from Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties. Four from the area will venture down this year to play a guaranteed three games. Two of them could not come home with wins on the first night that took place on Labor Day.
WLKY.com
LOOK: Kentucky basketball gets new uniforms, and something is noticeably absent
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bye, bye checkerboards. The University of Kentucky men's basketball team has new home uniforms and they just dropped photos of the new design on Tuesday. The biggest change is the absence of the checker pattern, which has been around for more than a decade now, and was somewhat controversial.
linknky.com
LINK streetscapes: Back to college edition at Thomas More University
Fall is always filled with new schedules, new faces and new experiences, as many return to school. This is especially true for college students, with the campus atmosphere both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. As important as school is, many choose to live on campus not for the academics, but for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford running back Natwan Webster voted WCPO player of the week
Milford senior running back Natwan Webster rushed for three touchdowns and caught a TD pass in the Eagles' 47-21 win over visiting Loveland.
packinsider.com
Cincinnati Cancels Home-and-Home Series vs. NC State
News broke yesterday that Cincinnati is cancelling their home-and-home football series with NC State, that would have had them play in Raleigh next year, and in Cincinnati in 2029. The cancellation is due to the fact that Cincinnati is joining the Big 12. Apparently Marshall is a possible replacement for Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Former Norse, Bearcats head basketball coach Brannen joining Dayton staff
DAYTON, Ohio — Former NKU and Cincinnati head basketball coach John Brannen has joined the coaching staff at the University of Dayton. The Flyers announced his addition to the staff on Tuesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
linknky.com
Saints win way through Week 2 of fall sports
DOWDY DOES IT IN LEADING TMU FOOTBALL TO ITS 1st WIN. Football may be the ultimate team game but it was pretty much something of a one-man show in Thomas More’s come-from-behind 31-28 win over Kentucky Christian in Grayson, Ky. Saturday. And that one man, wide receiver Roques Dowdy, caught eight passes – three of them for second-half touchdowns — for 91 yards. That performance not only earned the 1-1 Saints their first win of the season but earned Dowdy, from Athens, Ga, his first-ever Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week award. Down 28-10, TMU used a Blaine Espinosa-to-Dowdy 17-yard TD pass with 7:30 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 28-17. After an hour-and-a-half weather delay, Dowdy followed with another TD catch on a 28-yarder from Espinosa with just 3:48 left in the game to trail 28-23. But Dowdy’s day wasn’t over. He caught the game-winner with just 1:02 left, also from Espinosa, from nine yards out to become the first Saint to catch three TD passes in a single game since Nov. 2, 2019. The Saints stay on the road this week again, heading to Pittsburgh, Pa., to play NCAA Division I Duquesne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
Photos: Riverfest (Kentucky side) 2022
Rainclouds didn’t deter people from celebrating Riverfest on the Kentucky side on Sunday, Sept. 4. Our own Alecia Ricker was there — check out photos from the festivities along the riverfront and at Newport on the Levee.
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
Fox 19
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The human remains found over the weekend in Elsmere are those of a missing Cincinnati woman. The remains of Kadidra Roberts, 28, were found Saturday in the backyard of a home at Palace Avenue and Spring Street, according to Kenton County Police. Police were able to...
linknky.com
New distillery hopes to create ‘bourbon-centric ecosystem’ in Augusta
The founders of Augusta Distillery have big plans for their business – and an even bigger vision for Augusta itself. That vision starts with Lance and Lalani Bates, who bought and renovated Augusta’s Beehive Tavern in 2017. But they didn’t intend to stop there: The Augusta residents thought their city would make a great location for a bourbon distillery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
Fox 19
Controversy surrounds civilian group of predator catchers after latest confrontation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Indiana residents self-appointed as sexual-predator catchers recently lured a Cincinnati man into a civilian sting operation, according to the group’s founder. Chris Abercrombie runs the Exposing Predators of Indiana’s Children Facebook group. He says on Sept. 3, the 40-year-old Cincinnati man drove more...
WKRC
Crews battle fire at multi-family home in Fort Thomas
FT. THOMAS, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews battled a fire in Fort Thomas early Wednesday morning. It started around 5 a.m. at a multi-family home on Highland Avenue. The fire started in one of the bedrooms. Everyone made it out safely. The cause is still under investigation.
Fox 19
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Cincinnati driver is under arrest after leading state troopers on a chase on Interstate 75 through three counties at high speeds exceeding 115 mph, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Edward Mumphrey Jr. of Avondale is charged with six felonies, said Sgt Nathan Stanfield...
WLWT 5
Colerain High School senior dies in car crash; honored by students, staff
CINCINNATI — The Colerain community is mourning after a student was killed in a car crash last week. Colerain High School senior Tyler Carter, 17, was on his way to play in the Colerain v. Talawanda golf match last Monday when he crashed. According to a police report, the...
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Tough decisions about truly difficult stories
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. There are times, working in the news industry, when we learn about – and then have to cover – truly difficult stories. Last week was one of those times.
WLWT 5
Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash
BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
Fox 19
Crash closes Colerain Avenue overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours in Mt. Airy early Tuesday due to a crash, according to Cincinnati police. The road reopened at about 3:45 a.m. A car flipped at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Shepherd Creek Drive at about 1:30 a.m.
Comments / 9