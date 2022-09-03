DOWDY DOES IT IN LEADING TMU FOOTBALL TO ITS 1st WIN. Football may be the ultimate team game but it was pretty much something of a one-man show in Thomas More’s come-from-behind 31-28 win over Kentucky Christian in Grayson, Ky. Saturday. And that one man, wide receiver Roques Dowdy, caught eight passes – three of them for second-half touchdowns — for 91 yards. That performance not only earned the 1-1 Saints their first win of the season but earned Dowdy, from Athens, Ga, his first-ever Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week award. Down 28-10, TMU used a Blaine Espinosa-to-Dowdy 17-yard TD pass with 7:30 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 28-17. After an hour-and-a-half weather delay, Dowdy followed with another TD catch on a 28-yarder from Espinosa with just 3:48 left in the game to trail 28-23. But Dowdy’s day wasn’t over. He caught the game-winner with just 1:02 left, also from Espinosa, from nine yards out to become the first Saint to catch three TD passes in a single game since Nov. 2, 2019. The Saints stay on the road this week again, heading to Pittsburgh, Pa., to play NCAA Division I Duquesne.

CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO