IGN
Am I Actually the Strongest? Getting Anime in 2023
Am I Actually the Strongest? is getting an official anime adaptation of the manga, that will come out sometime in 2023. The announcement was made through the manga and light novel’s Twitter account and official website. A visual poster was also released to commemorate the announcement. The light novel...
IGN
Disney Plus Day: Get 1-Month for Just $2
Disney+ Day is here, coinciding with the D23 Expo this year, and that means the return of this quality deal for the world's biggest streaming service. New and returning users can now get 1-month of Disney+ for just $1.99 / £1.99 for a limited time only. The streaming service usually costs $7.99 per month, so this is a solid $6 in savings for a whole month of viewing.
IGN
Abominable and The Invisible City - Official Trailer
Abominable and The Invisible City is a comedy adventure series that continues the wild and wooly fun of DreamWorks Animation's Abominable. Through Everest the yeti, Yi, Jin, and Peng know that there’s a whole magical world out there, and now it’s even closer than they think! When they discover that their surroundings are teeming with magical creatures in need of their help, the kids will set out on extraordinary and heartfelt adventures throughout their city and beyond.
