CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The phrase "plug and play" has been used the last few weeks when discussing the North Carolina offense as it has flourished in the first two games on the 2022 season. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo is in his fourth year running the show in Chapel Hill and it's become a well-oiled machine. The 2022 Tar Heel offense has a different look, but thus far similar, if not better results. Quarterback Drake Maye is at the helm and taking full advantage of the stable of standouts at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO