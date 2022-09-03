ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

Wealth of Weapons Allowing UNC Offense to Flourish

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The phrase "plug and play" has been used the last few weeks when discussing the North Carolina offense as it has flourished in the first two games on the 2022 season. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo is in his fourth year running the show in Chapel Hill and it's become a well-oiled machine. The 2022 Tar Heel offense has a different look, but thus far similar, if not better results. Quarterback Drake Maye is at the helm and taking full advantage of the stable of standouts at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Greg: UNC's Decade of Disappointing Defense

On Sept. 21, 2014, North Carolina’s football sports information director broke postgame protocol following East Carolina’s 70-41 victory at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Assistant coach interviews have traditionally been limited to mid-week opportunities, although an exception was made following arguably the worst defensive performance in school history as associate head coach for defense Vic Koenning met with reporters after the game to field questions for which he did not have answers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

What is Duke getting in Top-25 prospect, TJ Power?

As if Duke needed another commitment after a two-year hot streak they got another in Top-25 prospect TJ Power on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward out of Shrewsbury (Mass.) Worcester Academy committed to the Blue Devils over Virginia, North Carolina, Boston College and Iowa, strengthening their unrelenting grasp on the No. 1 spot in the Team Rankings.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

TJ Power commits to Duke live on 247Sports

TJ Power, No. 22 overall in the national class of 2023, just announced his commitment to Duke in a ceremony from Worcester Academy that was aired live on the 247Sports Channel. Power chose Duke from a final five that also included Boston College, Iowa, North Carolina, and Virginia. His commitment...
DURHAM, NC
