UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wealth of Weapons Allowing UNC Offense to Flourish
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The phrase "plug and play" has been used the last few weeks when discussing the North Carolina offense as it has flourished in the first two games on the 2022 season. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo is in his fourth year running the show in Chapel Hill and it's become a well-oiled machine. The 2022 Tar Heel offense has a different look, but thus far similar, if not better results. Quarterback Drake Maye is at the helm and taking full advantage of the stable of standouts at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.
Greg: UNC's Decade of Disappointing Defense
On Sept. 21, 2014, North Carolina’s football sports information director broke postgame protocol following East Carolina’s 70-41 victory at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Assistant coach interviews have traditionally been limited to mid-week opportunities, although an exception was made following arguably the worst defensive performance in school history as associate head coach for defense Vic Koenning met with reporters after the game to field questions for which he did not have answers.
What is Duke getting in Top-25 prospect, TJ Power?
As if Duke needed another commitment after a two-year hot streak they got another in Top-25 prospect TJ Power on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward out of Shrewsbury (Mass.) Worcester Academy committed to the Blue Devils over Virginia, North Carolina, Boston College and Iowa, strengthening their unrelenting grasp on the No. 1 spot in the Team Rankings.
TJ Power commits to Duke live on 247Sports
TJ Power, No. 22 overall in the national class of 2023, just announced his commitment to Duke in a ceremony from Worcester Academy that was aired live on the 247Sports Channel. Power chose Duke from a final five that also included Boston College, Iowa, North Carolina, and Virginia. His commitment...
ECU AD tackles concession, fan experience issues: 'It infuriates me'
East Carolina director of athletics Jon Gilbert spent plenty of time with his administrative staff this preseason working on a plan to ready for what was expected to be a packed Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the team’s season opener against NC State. But despite Gilbert and his team’s efforts -...
TJ Power's decision shows where Duke and Scheyer are headed on the recruiting trail now and in the future
Duke's latest five star pledge shows that new head coach Jon Scheyer has both a short and long term plan for the program.
