Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Bitcoin Is Markets' Early Warning Alarm, Says Bloomberg Analyst
Bitcoin BTC/USD might serve as an “early warning alarm” for the rest of the market, according to Bloomberg strategist Mike McGlone. What Happened: In a recent Crypto Outlook report from Bloomberg Intelligence, McGlone said that Bitcoin could provide a reasonable warning signal for market movements because is more responsive to shifts in liquidity than traditional equities.
Benzinga
Money Mechanisms: Cryptocurrencies Might Need To Have Robust Systems In Place To Maintain Balance Or Risk Imploding
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD have given a freedom to many investors. These new forms of money have expanded what is possible and whom it is possible for. But, still in their relative infancy, the economies of crypto remain volatile. Many projects rise to dizzying heights only to...
Benzinga
Amazon Looks To Pull Brakes On Hiring To Trim Pandemic Induced Fluff
Amazon.com Inc AMZN chief Andy Jassy acknowledged slowing down the hiring rate citing pandemic-induced overexpansion, the Wall Street Journal reports. Amazon looks to scale back following a massive hiring spree to contain customer demand, primarily in its fulfillment networks. Amazon reported slowing sales and the second quarter of net loss...
Here's Why Cloudflare Stock Rose 24% in August
The cybersecurity stock delivered fantastic growth in its latest earnings report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benzinga
'We Have Not Hit Bottom Yet:' Michael Burry Calls Out Recent Market Crashes — What Could Be Next?
Known for making big market predictions, Michael Burry is back with a bearish take on the market. The comments come as the market is in the black in Q3, but is still down year-to-date. Former hedge fund manager and “Big Short” fame investor Michael Burry is sounding off on the...
Benzinga
Wayfair, American Eagle Outfitters And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares dipped 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. Torrid...
Why Dave Ramsey's Recommended Minimum Down Payment Will Surprise You
Dave Ramsey ideally believes you should pay cash for a house, but his recommended minimum down payment is surprisingly low.
Benzinga
Apple In Trouble As Spotify Chief Canvasses EU To Heighten Regulatory Action Against The iPhone Maker
Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT founder Daniel Ek exploited a rare visit to Brussels to apply personal pressure on the European Commission to accelerate the case against Apple Inc's AAPL practices, the Financial Times reports. Daniel Ek reportedly spoke with competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager regarding Apple's "anti-competitive conduct," citing other regulators'...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
This Company's Presence On Amazon, eBay And Walmart Could Help Get Its Affordable Solar Products To Millions Of Americans
Unlike fossil fuels worryingly tipped to run out in about five decades, another vital energy source, perched some 150.76 million km away from the earth, will be available for a very long time to serve the world’s energy needs. Experts estimate the sun will be abundant for about five...
Comments / 0