ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Cavaliers go on the road for the first time under Tony Elliott

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia football team (1-0) will travel to Illinois on Friday for its first road test this season. It is not only the first road game of the season, but also the first of the Tony Elliott era at Virginia. Although Elliott told reporters they would not be adjusting the game week schedule except for Friday, when the flight to Champaign slots in during the afternoon, the practice on Tuesday had a notable chage: the Illinois fight song was playing on repeat - for two straight hours.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Richmond, VA
Football
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia – RVA News

Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Investigators in Hanover are working to identify the people involved...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Jackson
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Recruiting#American Football#Masn#Virginiasports Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Augusta Free Press

Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October

The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wsvaonline.com

Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock

A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
WOODFORD, VA
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy