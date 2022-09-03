CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia football team (1-0) will travel to Illinois on Friday for its first road test this season. It is not only the first road game of the season, but also the first of the Tony Elliott era at Virginia. Although Elliott told reporters they would not be adjusting the game week schedule except for Friday, when the flight to Champaign slots in during the afternoon, the practice on Tuesday had a notable chage: the Illinois fight song was playing on repeat - for two straight hours.

