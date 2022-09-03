Read full article on original website
Tony Elliott: "I should've kept my foot on the gas" before halftime against Richmond
Elliott admitted that it was a mistake to not try to score before halftime of UVA's win over Richmond
Cavaliers go on the road for the first time under Tony Elliott
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia football team (1-0) will travel to Illinois on Friday for its first road test this season. It is not only the first road game of the season, but also the first of the Tony Elliott era at Virginia. Although Elliott told reporters they would not be adjusting the game week schedule except for Friday, when the flight to Champaign slots in during the afternoon, the practice on Tuesday had a notable chage: the Illinois fight song was playing on repeat - for two straight hours.
Tony Elliott Picks UVA Football Players of the Game After Richmond Win
See who the Virginia coaching staff selected as the players of the game on offense, defense, and special teams
Virginia Basketball: Blake Buchanan and Two Recruiting Targets Visit UVA
UVA hosted commit Blake Buchanan and a couple other recruiting targets this weekend
'25 Virginia LB eyeing White Out game visit
A 2025 linebacker from Virginia is planning on visiting Penn State for its White Out game in October.
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, Virginia
(ysbrandcosijn/Adobe Stock Images) Charlottesville is a city rich in history and historic landmarks. The city was founded in founded 1762 and has lived through the civil war and early colonizers. This large city is situated 100 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia – RVA News
Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Investigators in Hanover are working to identify the people involved...
Daily Digest | Illini open as favorite against Virginia; Illini pair earns PGA TOUR cards
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illinois football opened as a 3.5-point favorite for Saturday’s marquee non-conference matchup against Virginia (3 p.m. CT ESPNU), according to Caesars. That line moved to 4.5 points by Monday morning.
Richmond native Armando Bacot hosts back-to-school basketball camp
Richmond native and UNC basketball player Armando Bacot hosted a back-to-school basketball camp for students Saturday.
Highland Springs maintain control on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state
How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
What’s open and closed on Labor Day in the Richmond area
If you have the day off from your job or school, there are plenty of fun things to do in the Richmond area.
Centre Daily
Runaway horse taken ‘into custody’ after blocking I-64 traffic in Virginia, photo shows
A missing horse was found stalling traffic on an interstate in Virginia, police said. Mia, a horse who escaped from a farm at the beginning of September, was on the run for two days before the law caught up to her on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County, police said in a Tweet on Sept. 3.
Virginia AG orders Richmond landlord to pay $10,000: 'We got some justice'
It's a fight that Brenda Coles took on on behalf of several tenants who reported they were being taken advantage of by housing an educational program they thought was intended to help them.
Two injured in Labor Day shooting near VCU campus
Two people were injured Monday night in a drive-by shooting near the campus of VCU in Richmond.
Community mourns local DJ murdered in his car
Family and friends gathered at the Charlie Sydnor Playground Monday evening for a prayer vigil to honor the life of Brandon Robertson. He's the 29-year-old shot to death inside his car Saturday morning.
The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Virginia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Factory Antique Mall in Verona. Keep reading to learn more.
Augusta Free Press
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October
The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
3 arrested in death of Chesterfield man
Chesterfield Police announced the arrest of three people in connection to the July 2022 murder of Matthew Tommaso.
wsvaonline.com
Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock
A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
247Sports
