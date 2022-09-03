Read full article on original website
Related
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Healey, Diehl to face off in November for Governor seat
Massachusetts primary election results for governor.
NECN
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
All eyes were on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election. Voters decided on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor. Polling locations across the state opened...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts EMT facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician paramedic is facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 43, of Medford, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one...
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
A Dominican man residing in Massachusetts sentenced for drug trafficking and illegal reentry into the United States
BOSTON – A Dominican man residing in Massachusetts has been sentenced for fentanyl trafficking and illegal reentry into the United States after being deported. 26-year-old Jefri Paulino was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV on Aug. 31, 2022, to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. On Oct. 22, 2021, Paulino pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine and one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. Paulino has been in federal custody since his arrest in September 2020.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Police Chief: Pedestrians DO NOT always have the right of way
Many people believe the pedestrian always has the right of way when crossing the street or crossing lanes of travel at shopping centers, office parks, etc. Well, they DO NOT. No doubt, if the pedestrian is using the crosswalk, they have the right of way. That said, the safest way to use a crosswalk is to begin by showing “intent”. Showing intent includes looking both ways; making eye contact with drivers; perhaps waving a hand to get attention. Don’t simply trust drivers will see you. Catch their attention. Make sure they see you and they’re stopped before you walk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RI personal injury attorney Tom Sparks dies
Personal injury attorney Tom Sparks, known for his quirky TV commercials and billboards, passed away suddenly Wednesday, according to his law firm.
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
WCVB
"Don't Say Gay"
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In recent months the LGBTQ Community has found itself at the center of a political battle with legislation being pursued by conservative lawmakers across the country. Joining us areTre'Andre Valentine, the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition which has been advocating for and providing essential resources to transgender people across the Commonwealth and Dallas Ducar, a board member of the GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (also known as GLAD), as well as CEO of Transhealth Northampton.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In Massachusetts
A fluffy and beloved treat has been selected as the best sandwich in Massachusetts in a new report from Reader's Digest. The news outlet released its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The fluffernutter, a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow creme,...
WMUR.com
Eight people killed in four crashes in four days in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. Members of the Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes...
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Comments / 3