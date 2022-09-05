ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New City, NY

Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A 22-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of driving while intoxicated at more than two times the legal limit.

Troopers pulled a vehicle over on I-87 in the Albany County town of Bethlehem for vehicle and traffic violations at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, New York State Police said.

Police said the driver, identified as Rockland County resident Cristian Agualema, of New City, was found to be intoxicated.

He was arrested and tested as having a blood alcohol content of 0.19 percent, authorities said.

Agualema was charged with aggravated DWI, State Police reported.

Police said he was turned over to a sober party and given court appearance tickets returnable on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
New City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
New City, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Rockland County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Driving#Dwi
News 12

Police: Drunk driver crashes into Ulster County home

An Ulster County woman has been arrested for driving drunk and crashing her car into a home Monday night, police say. Village of Saugerties police say Aimee Marone hit a utility pole and then veered off the road. She eventually slammed into a private home and caused minor damage. Police...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Airmont Woman Accused Of Setting House On Fire

A Hudson Valley woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire that displaced a family. The Rockland County incident took place on Wednesday at a home in the village of Airmont. The fire was quickly extinguished by Tallman Fire Department with mutual aid from firefighters from:. Hillcrest.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession

A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
SOMERS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
355K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy