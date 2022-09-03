Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto intermediaries should register with U.S. SEC, agency chair says
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just like other market intermediaries, the agency's chair said on Thursday.
Porsche listing sees huge interest, only some investors question dual role -Blume
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The planned listing of Porsche AG has generated huge investor interest, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Thursday, playing down concerns over how he will manage both companies following the IPO.
Oil prices near eight-month lows on demand concerns
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, but remained near eight-month lows, as China's extension of COVID-19 lockdown measures exacerbated concerns a slowdown in global economic activity would hit fuel demand.
Comments / 0