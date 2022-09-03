Read full article on original website
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
Will Shiba Inu Benefit More From Ethereum's Upcoming Merge or Shibarium?
Shiba Inu has a few catalysts coming in the not-too-distant future.
Russia may compensate retail investors for sanctions-related losses
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s central bank is in talks with banks about creating a fund to compensate retail investors for losses when their foreign security investments were frozen by Western sanctions, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
The European Central Bank pulled the trigger on a record interest rate hike as Europe battles a Russian energy crisis and spiraling food prices
The second consecutive increase by the central bank is the biggest since it was founded in 1998, with more rises expected in the coming months.
ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday to tame runaway inflation, even as a recession is now increasingly likely as the bloc has lost access to vital Russian natural gas.
China Evergrande lenders appoint receiver to seize Hong Kong headquarters - sources
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Lenders of struggling Chinese developer Evergrande Group (3333.HK) have appointed a receiver this week to seize its Hong Kong headquarters, two sources said, as the world's most indebted developer struggles to emerge from its debt crisis.
China debt sees portfolio outflows despite nascent recovery for EM in August - IIF
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China debt markets lost $7.7 billion in August in a seventh straight month of portfolio outflows, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed, amid market jitters over the downturn gripping the world's second-largest economy.
