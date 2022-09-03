ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agustín Carstens
Reuters

ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday to tame runaway inflation, even as a recession is now increasingly likely as the bloc has lost access to vital Russian natural gas.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy