Here's why QB Alex Flinn took a snap on Saturday, instead of Mason Garcia
East Carolina backup quarterbacks Mason Garcia and Alex Flinn both warmed up when starter Holton Ahlers went down with a shoulder injury in this past Saturday’s 21-20 loss to 13th-ranked NC State. Shortly after a few tosses, Garcia buckled his chin strap and appeared to be heading to the offensive huddle as Ahlers exited the game.
DEPTH CHART: NC State vs. Charleston Southern
NC State has released the depth chart for the upcoming game against Charleston Southern. Demi Sumo-Karngbaye is now listed as the co-starter at running back with Jordan Houston. Darryl Jones is now listed as the co-starter at the X wide receiver with Devin Carter. Cedric Seabrough is now listed as...
ECU women’s basketball adds Brown to staff
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball program has added J’Kyra Brown to the roll of Assistant to the Director of Operations/Director of Recruiting, the team announced Tuesday. Brown played college ball at the University of Virginia before playing for several pro clubs from 2018-2022. Most recently, Brown was competing for Swedish professional club […]
IPS LIVE: ECU Postgame Review With IPS Analyst Phillip Danford
IPS LIVE: Postgame Review With IPS Analyst Phillip Danford (1 Hr, 18 Min) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and are released both here on the website and on...
UNC Basketball extends offer to five-star Trentyn Flowers
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have officially extended an offer to five-star Class of 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers. Add five-star Trentyn Flowers to the list of players from the Class of 2024 that the UNC basketball program has extended an official offer to. On Monday night, it was...
Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game
Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh
Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
40 years has passed since National Spinning fire
Forty years ago today, September 7, four men lost their lives in a tragic fire at National Spinning Co. Inc.’s dye plant in Washington. Their names were James Harris, 26, of Chocowinity; Gregory Matthew Lamm, 22 of Chocowinity, Asa Travis Squires, 39, of Washington and Jesse Moye Woolard Jr., 25, of Washington.
North Carolina principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
Emissions inspections to end in Onslow County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests. Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests. The approval was a result of […]
A ‘B’ grade for Waffle House: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Sept. 6)
Dirty kitchen equipment was a common problem for Triangle restaurants this week.
Students, family react to North Carolina teacher accused of statutory rape
Students tell CBS 17 Amanda Doll's classes have now been divided up and mixed in with other classes, since their originally assigned teacher remains in jail.
Chalk walk held at Northside High ahead of return to classes
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members gathered on Monday to spread positivity following the tragic death of a student last week at Northside High School in Jacksonville. Dozens of students, parents and residents were on campus writing words of encouragement on the sidewalks in front of the school buildings. Organizers hope the “chalk walk” will […]
