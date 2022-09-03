ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

DEPTH CHART: NC State vs. Charleston Southern

NC State has released the depth chart for the upcoming game against Charleston Southern. Demi Sumo-Karngbaye is now listed as the co-starter at running back with Jordan Houston. Darryl Jones is now listed as the co-starter at the X wide receiver with Devin Carter. Cedric Seabrough is now listed as...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
ECU women’s basketball adds Brown to staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball program has added J’Kyra Brown to the roll of Assistant to the Director of Operations/Director of Recruiting, the team announced Tuesday. Brown played college ball at the University of Virginia before playing for several pro clubs from 2018-2022. Most recently, Brown was competing for Swedish professional club […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IPS LIVE: ECU Postgame Review With IPS Analyst Phillip Danford

IPS LIVE: Postgame Review With IPS Analyst Phillip Danford (1 Hr, 18 Min) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and are released both here on the website and on...
GREENVILLE, NC
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
UNC Basketball extends offer to five-star Trentyn Flowers

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have officially extended an offer to five-star Class of 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers. Add five-star Trentyn Flowers to the list of players from the Class of 2024 that the UNC basketball program has extended an official offer to. On Monday night, it was...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game

Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
DURHAM, NC
Dave Doeren
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh

Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
RALEIGH, NC
Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
GREENVILLE, NC
40 years has passed since National Spinning fire

Forty years ago today, September 7, four men lost their lives in a tragic fire at National Spinning Co. Inc.’s dye plant in Washington. Their names were James Harris, 26, of Chocowinity; Gregory Matthew Lamm, 22 of Chocowinity, Asa Travis Squires, 39, of Washington and Jesse Moye Woolard Jr., 25, of Washington.
WASHINGTON, NC
Emissions inspections to end in Onslow County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests.   Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests.   The approval was a result of […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Chalk walk held at Northside High ahead of return to classes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members gathered on Monday to spread positivity following the tragic death of a student last week at Northside High School in Jacksonville. Dozens of students, parents and residents were on campus writing words of encouragement on the sidewalks in front of the school buildings. Organizers hope the “chalk walk” will […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

