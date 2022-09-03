ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fgcuathletics.com

Women's Soccer Heads to Tallahassee to Take on #8 Florida State

Match 6 FGCU (2-3) vs #8 Florida State (2-0-2) Date // Time Thursday, September 8 // 7 p.m. Location Tallahassee, Fla. // Seminole Soccer Complex. Directions Directions to the Seminole Soccer Complex. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team hits the road Thursday for a matchup with the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Johnson Ranked #123 in ITA Preseason Rankings

FORT MYERS, Fla. – In the 2022-23 ITA preseason singles rankings, redshirt-junior Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) comes in at #123. "It's great that Magnus is starting the year in the singles rankings once again!" said head coach CJ Weber. "He has come back from the summer stronger than ever and he's hitting a really good ball. I'm excited to see what's in store for him this year."
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Sullivan Named ASUN Goalkeeper of the Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. – For the second consecutive week, an FGCU women's soccer player has taken home an ASUN weekly award as graduate student Katie Sullivan (Wheaton, Ill./Wheaton North HS/Creighton) has been named ASUN Goalkeeper of the Week. "Congrats to Katie for this honor," said head coach Jim Blankenship....
FORT MYERS, FL

