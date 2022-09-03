FORT MYERS, Fla. – In the 2022-23 ITA preseason singles rankings, redshirt-junior Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) comes in at #123. "It's great that Magnus is starting the year in the singles rankings once again!" said head coach CJ Weber. "He has come back from the summer stronger than ever and he's hitting a really good ball. I'm excited to see what's in store for him this year."

