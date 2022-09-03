Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) has received one of seven planning grants for Centers of Innovative Excellence from Business Oregon. The Pendleton UAS Range (PUR) is applying to become an Oregon Center of Innovation Excellence (CIE) for the UAS industry. This planning grant will support Pendleton in creating a framework for how the CIE would function if PUR is chosen for CIE designation in 2023. The grant is meant to help cover costs of creating a business plan for the CIE as well as a networking plan that includes partnerships within the UAS industry and training opportunities with state and local schools.

