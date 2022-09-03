Read full article on original website
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Lineback Club to Meet at Desert Lanes on Thursday
The Hermiston Linebacker Club will meet from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Desert Lanes Bowling Alley, 1545 N. 1st St. Hermiston Bulldogs football head coach David Faaeteete will talk about the last week’s game against Hanford and preview this Friday’s road game against the Richland Bombers.
goeasternoregon.com
It's Round-Up time!
PENDLETON — We’ve all heard about the world-famous Pendleton Round-Up, but figuring out how to experience the event can be overwhelming. On top of the rodeo itself, the Round-Up has a full week of activities. “If they don’t come for a full week, they can’t get it all...
northeastoregonnow.com
Fred McIntyre Passes Away at 72
Frederick G. “Fred” McIntyre of Hermiston passed away unexpectedly while sleeping at his home on Aug. 19, 2022 at the age of 72. He was born in Caldwell, Idaho on Feb. 8, 1950 to Frederick and Evelyn Stumm McIntyre. Fred moved from Idaho with his family to Condon...
northeastoregonnow.com
Pendleton Drone Range Recipient of Business Oregon Grant
Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) has received one of seven planning grants for Centers of Innovative Excellence from Business Oregon. The Pendleton UAS Range (PUR) is applying to become an Oregon Center of Innovation Excellence (CIE) for the UAS industry. This planning grant will support Pendleton in creating a framework for how the CIE would function if PUR is chosen for CIE designation in 2023. The grant is meant to help cover costs of creating a business plan for the CIE as well as a networking plan that includes partnerships within the UAS industry and training opportunities with state and local schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
150 miles eastbound I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire
More than 150 miles of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon were closed Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire. Westbound lanes were reopened Thursday evening, but eastbound remained closed. The hope was to fully reopen the freeway by 7:00 p.m. The wildfire is between mileposts 365 and 367, but the eastbound...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash slows traffic on I-182 in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently at the scene of a crash at I-182 and 20th Avenue in Pasco. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the two car collision resulted in minor injuries. Drivers travelling in that direction should expect delays.
Camper Being Towed Along 182 in Richland Catches Fire
(Richland, WA) -- A brand-new camper being pulled by a trailer catches fire Wednesday afternoon along Eastbound I-182 near the Vantage exit in Richland. State Patrol says this happened as a pickup truck was towing the trailer. For unknown reasons, the camper caught fire, and the driver of the pickup towing it was able to detach it and leave in the freeway median. Once there, the fire continued to burn, igniting some nearby grass and causing a small wildfire and a large traffic alert.
nbcrightnow.com
Longtime business owner, philanthropist turns 90
George Dress, owner of Ranch and Home and longtime, local philanthropist turned 90 on Monday. He celebrated at his store with a surprise visit from the Southridge and Chiawana cheer teams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)
According to the Kennewick Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Kennewick on Monday night. The crash happened in the 300 block of W 27th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, the car caught fire after the crash, damaging the house. Chief Michael stated...
Umatilla County, Hermiston and Umatilla set to agree on new bridge connecting with Interstate 82
PENDLETON — Umatilla County and the cities of Hermiston and Umatilla are moving to agree on the location of a bridge over the Umatilla River to provide a new connection with Interstate 82. The county board of commissioners considers a memorandum of understanding for the project at its meeting...
nbcrightnow.com
Annual Sausage Fest and Chicken Dance competition returns
RICHLAND, Wash. — The third largest gathering in the Tri-Cities, Sausage Fest, is returning to full festivities in 2022, with the Chicken Dance competition on September 15 and Sausage Fest on September 16 and 17. The event was canceled and adapted into a drive-thru in previous years, but is back to normal with games, food booths, a beer garden and live music.
Another 7-Eleven Store (Richland) Bites the Dust? What’s the Deal?
I drive by my local 7-Eleven in Richland almost every day. This particular 7-Eleven is located at Jadwin and Van Giesen in Richland. Just the other day, I noticed the doors were boarded shut. When did this happen? Where have I been? I did notice a while back, and even posted about it, that there were locks on the door.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 31, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape
ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
’Aggressive and degrading.’ Did this high school’s dress code crackdown ‘shame’ girls?
Some students say school administrators were “planned and ready to shame.”
No vehicle occupants found at the site of fiery crash
RICHLAND, Wash. — First responders were on scene for a car fire shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Emergency agencies, including Richland Police Department, were dispatched to Leslie Road for a report of a crash. A Ford F-150 pickup had overturned and was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly put out by Richland Fire...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man injured in machinery accident
WAITSBURG – City of Walla Walla paramedics and personnel from Walla Walla County Fire District Number 8 responded Friday night to the 300 block of Hooper Road in Waitsburg for a report of a man caught in a sawmill. According to authorities, the incident at 6:49 p.m. involved non-commercialized...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire burns 60 acres
PENDLETON – A fire near the Holiday Inn Express on Southwest Nye Avenue burned 60 acres before it was contained. Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said that the fire was slow moving and did not threaten structures. It was all hands on deck as Pendleton Fire & Ambulance also...
Scientists engineer a greener air conditioner for warming Northwest summers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Air conditioning alone consumes 6% of the total electricity produced in the U.S. annually. The Department of Energy (DOE) said that costs Americans $29 billion a year just to stay cool. The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Richland, Washington wants to lower that cost by...
Tri-Cities priest with ties to Kennewick and Pasco churches arrested on suspicion of rape
The incident happened just weeks before he was set to leave the country on a months-long study trip.
Comments / 0