Hermiston, OR

northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Lineback Club to Meet at Desert Lanes on Thursday

The Hermiston Linebacker Club will meet from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Desert Lanes Bowling Alley, 1545 N. 1st St. Hermiston Bulldogs football head coach David Faaeteete will talk about the last week’s game against Hanford and preview this Friday’s road game against the Richland Bombers.
HERMISTON, OR
goeasternoregon.com

It's Round-Up time!

PENDLETON — We’ve all heard about the world-famous Pendleton Round-Up, but figuring out how to experience the event can be overwhelming. On top of the rodeo itself, the Round-Up has a full week of activities. “If they don’t come for a full week, they can’t get it all...
PENDLETON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Fred McIntyre Passes Away at 72

Frederick G. “Fred” McIntyre of Hermiston passed away unexpectedly while sleeping at his home on Aug. 19, 2022 at the age of 72. He was born in Caldwell, Idaho on Feb. 8, 1950 to Frederick and Evelyn Stumm McIntyre. Fred moved from Idaho with his family to Condon...
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Pendleton Drone Range Recipient of Business Oregon Grant

Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) has received one of seven planning grants for Centers of Innovative Excellence from Business Oregon. The Pendleton UAS Range (PUR) is applying to become an Oregon Center of Innovation Excellence (CIE) for the UAS industry. This planning grant will support Pendleton in creating a framework for how the CIE would function if PUR is chosen for CIE designation in 2023. The grant is meant to help cover costs of creating a business plan for the CIE as well as a networking plan that includes partnerships within the UAS industry and training opportunities with state and local schools.
PENDLETON, OR
centraloregondaily.com

150 miles eastbound I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire

More than 150 miles of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon were closed Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire. Westbound lanes were reopened Thursday evening, but eastbound remained closed. The hope was to fully reopen the freeway by 7:00 p.m. The wildfire is between mileposts 365 and 367, but the eastbound...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Crash slows traffic on I-182 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently at the scene of a crash at I-182 and 20th Avenue in Pasco. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the two car collision resulted in minor injuries. Drivers travelling in that direction should expect delays.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Camper Being Towed Along 182 in Richland Catches Fire

(Richland, WA) -- A brand-new camper being pulled by a trailer catches fire Wednesday afternoon along Eastbound I-182 near the Vantage exit in Richland. State Patrol says this happened as a pickup truck was towing the trailer. For unknown reasons, the camper caught fire, and the driver of the pickup towing it was able to detach it and leave in the freeway median. Once there, the fire continued to burn, igniting some nearby grass and causing a small wildfire and a large traffic alert.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Annual Sausage Fest and Chicken Dance competition returns

RICHLAND, Wash. — The third largest gathering in the Tri-Cities, Sausage Fest, is returning to full festivities in 2022, with the Chicken Dance competition on September 15 and Sausage Fest on September 16 and 17. The event was canceled and adapted into a drive-thru in previous years, but is back to normal with games, food booths, a beer garden and live music.
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape

ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
ELLENSBURG, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man injured in machinery accident

WAITSBURG – City of Walla Walla paramedics and personnel from Walla Walla County Fire District Number 8 responded Friday night to the 300 block of Hooper Road in Waitsburg for a report of a man caught in a sawmill. According to authorities, the incident at 6:49 p.m. involved non-commercialized...
WAITSBURG, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire burns 60 acres

PENDLETON – A fire near the Holiday Inn Express on Southwest Nye Avenue burned 60 acres before it was contained. Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said that the fire was slow moving and did not threaten structures. It was all hands on deck as Pendleton Fire & Ambulance also...
PENDLETON, OR

